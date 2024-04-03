Tamil Actor And Comedian Visweswara Rao Passes Away At 64 After Battling Cancer

Visweswara Rao hailed from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. When he started getting recognition as a child artist when he was six years old, his family moved to Chennai. The actor is known for his role as Manju’s father in the Tamil film ‘Pithamagan’ which has been written and directed by Bala. This Suriya starrer went on to become a box office success and it bagged critical acclaim and multiple awards, such as the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, Filmfare Awards South, and the National Film Awards to name a few. The actor is also known for playing a role in R Madhavan’s ‘Evano Oruvan’ where he acted as the annoying shop owner.