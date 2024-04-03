Tamil Actor And Comedian Visweswara Rao Passes Away At 64 After Battling Cancer

Popular Tamil actor and comedian Visweswara Rao breathed his last on April 2. The noted artist was battling cancer and was undergoing treatment for years. Rao has worked in over 300 Tamil and Telugu movies in his career. He started his career as a child artist and has worked in over 150 films. As per reports, his mortal remains were kept at his house in Siruseri, Chennai for the public and for people from the industry to pay their last respects. It has been reported that the last rites were performed this morning.
Visweswara Rao hailed from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. When he started getting recognition as a child artist when he was six years old, his family moved to Chennai. The actor is known for his role as Manju’s father in the Tamil film ‘Pithamagan’ which has been written and directed by Bala. This Suriya starrer went on to become a box office success and it bagged critical acclaim and multiple awards, such as the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, Filmfare Awards South, and the National Film Awards to name a few. The actor is also known for playing a role in R Madhavan’s ‘Evano Oruvan’ where he acted as the annoying shop owner.
Apart from these roles, Rao has also played comic characters in Telugu films. He has also dabbled in television where he has played supporting roles. He is known for his role in films like ‘Potti Pleader’, ‘Bhakta Potana’, ‘Andala Ramudu’, and ‘Sisindri Chittibabu. The news of his death has sent shockwaves among fans. They took to social media to express their condolences.
The actor was 64. May his soul rest in peace.