‘Tales of the Jedi’ became a huge hit upon its release in 2022. A second part, announced in April 2023 at Star Wars Celebration London, is now available for the world to witness. Titled ‘Tales of the Empire,’ it follows the same format as its predecessor, except this time, it explores characters related to the Galactic Empire. Created by Dave Filoni, this recent venture in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise is short and powerful. So, in case you plan on immersing yourself in a galaxy far, far away, here’s all you need to know about ‘Star Wars – Tales of the Empire.’
‘Star Wars – Tales of the Empire’: Story
The series delves into the lives of two minor characters, dedicating three episodes to each, and their decisions that will shape their destinies. Over three decades, the first three episodes explore Morgan Elsbeth’s tumultuous journey culminating in the era of the New Republic until she crosses paths with Ahsoka. The episodes reveal Morgan’s underlying motivations, showcasing her readiness to sacrifice herself for revenge and power.
Cut to the latter three episodes, which narrate the compelling journey of former Jedi Barriss Offee after Order 66 and her eventual path to redemption and healing. Barriss’ ultimate fate following her incarceration for crimes against the Republic remained within the established canon – until ‘Tales of the Empire.’ While their narratives might not be essential for a complete understanding of the vast ‘Star Wars’ universe, they offer intriguing insights into their respective fates.
‘Star Wars – Tales of the Empire’: Performances
Diana Lee Inosanto once again, with depth and complexity, embodies the role of Morgan Elsbeth, seamlessly transitioning from her appearances in ‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘Ahsoka.’ Her performance is stellar and will offer you insight into how Morgan evolved into the character encountered in those previous shows. Inosanto skillfully portrays Morgan’s intense anger and unwavering devotion to her newfound mission, effectively conveying her character’s underlying motivations.
Meredith Salenger has also reprised her role to play Barriss Offee. The narrative unfolds after her expulsion from the Jedi Order during ‘The Clone Wars.’ She delivers a commendable performance, perfectly conveying her character’s vulnerability. What’s notable is how well she has balanced her moral ambiguities, switching between the good and the bad sides. The exploration of her story provides long-awaited closure for fans, and Salenger brings a sense of wisdom to Barriss’ journey.
The show predominantly revolves around the two main characters, leaving little room for the rest of the cast to really stand out. But if I have to point out, I think The Fourth Sister, whose storyline intertwines intriguingly with Barriss’, has room for character growth in upcoming projects. Nonetheless, everyone does their part in taking forward the story, tying up some loose ends. Additionally, the inclusion of cameos from familiar faces, such as General Grievous, Admiral Thrawn, The Grand Inquisitor, and Darth Vader himself, offers a nostalgic return.
‘Star Wars – Tales of the Empire’: Script, Direction & Technical Aspects
Providing a refreshing change of pace, Dave Filoni handpicked two minor and unexpected characters for this show to offer deeper insights into their motivations while also exploring the complexities of morality.
However, Morgan’s story arc proves to be a bit on the disappointing side, offering only a surface-level exploration of her journey to the character we come across in ‘The Mandalorian.’ Despite promising more depth, the three episodes, written by Amanda Rose Muñoz, that delve into Morgan’s descent toward the Dark Side of the Force, fall a bit short. The first episode in this trilogy excels at tracing her path to darkness, emphasizing her reasoning and origin of anger. However, the subsequent episodes seem less focused on showcasing how that anger evolves into hatred that contributes to her eventual antagonistic role in ‘Ahsoka.’ But the show does succeed in narrating Barriss’ story, giving her the closure fans were waiting for; thanks to Nicolas Anastassiou and Matt Michnovetz. What’s intriguing is how Barriss, despite her disbelief with the Jedi Order’s ways, maintains a connection to her roots and refrains from fully succumbing to the Dark Side. However, the storyline’s predictability may detract from its impact, as it progresses without any surprising moments, giving Barriss a feel of a premature ending. Nevertheless, the final episode in her trilogy focuses on her character development, which solidifies her arc, providing a satisfying conclusion.
In terms of visuals, the series offers a delightful treat, especially in moments where the characters’ emotions are to be shown. In addition to this, the animation is of high quality, enhancing the moderate narrative to a remarkable degree. The character models are striking, and the action sequences flow seamlessly, creating a satisfying viewing experience. The level of detail in the environments is also commendable. Over time, the mix of 2D with 3D animation and cutting-edge CGI has consistently improved in the franchise, and with this series, truly stands out.
However, pacing presents a challenge in some places. With only three episodes dedicated to each lesser-known character, the limited runtime results in certain plot developments feeling rushed. But it still somehow manages to keep a satisfactory ending for both characters.
‘Star Wars – Tales of the Empire’: Cast & Crew
Creator: Dave Filoni
Cast: Diana Lee Inosanto, Meredith Salenger, Lars Mikkelsen, Jason Isaacs, Rya Kihlstedt, Matthew Wood and Wing Tao Chao
Available On: Disney+ Hotstar
Duration: 6 episodes, 11-15 mins each
Premiere Date: May 4, 2024
Genre: Science fiction, Anthology, Animation
Language: English
‘Star Wars – Tales of the Empire’: Can Kids Watch It?
Yes.
Outlook’s Verdict
‘Tales of the Empire’ succeeds in delivering more intimate stories for characters like Morgan Elsbeth and Barriss Offee, who would not otherwise be noticeable as such. Though their narratives were touched upon at a surface level, it still manages to provide insights into their motivations and complexities. Overall, the mini-series offers a light, brief, and enjoyable watch and a perfect gift from the makers for Star Wars Day.