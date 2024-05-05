However, Morgan’s story arc proves to be a bit on the disappointing side, offering only a surface-level exploration of her journey to the character we come across in ‘The Mandalorian.’ Despite promising more depth, the three episodes, written by Amanda Rose Muñoz, that delve into Morgan’s descent toward the Dark Side of the Force, fall a bit short. The first episode in this trilogy excels at tracing her path to darkness, emphasizing her reasoning and origin of anger. However, the subsequent episodes seem less focused on showcasing how that anger evolves into hatred that contributes to her eventual antagonistic role in ‘Ahsoka.’ But the show does succeed in narrating Barriss’ story, giving her the closure fans were waiting for; thanks to Nicolas Anastassiou and Matt Michnovetz. What’s intriguing is how Barriss, despite her disbelief with the Jedi Order’s ways, maintains a connection to her roots and refrains from fully succumbing to the Dark Side. However, the storyline’s predictability may detract from its impact, as it progresses without any surprising moments, giving Barriss a feel of a premature ending. Nevertheless, the final episode in her trilogy focuses on her character development, which solidifies her arc, providing a satisfying conclusion.