Taba Chake: My Music About Sharing Positive Ideas With People

According to Chake's official YouTube page, the album has stacked up over 25 million streams on music streaming app Spotify alone and over 30 million across other platforms.

Chake, who recently performed at the Vh1 Supersonic music festival in Pune, said the emergence of social media platforms has made it relatively easier for artistes across regions and genres to share their music.

"The world has become so transparent. Yes, social media has given a platform to everyone in the world but if you have something to show to the people and you are not putting it out, then people won't know about you," he added.