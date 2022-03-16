SXSW Film Festival Winner's List: James Morosi's ‘I Love My Dad’ Wins Grand Jury Award

2022 Jury and Special Award winners of the 29th SXSW Film Festival has been finally released. Feature films receiving Jury Awards were selected from the Narrative Feature and Documentary Feature Competition categories. SXSW also announced all other juried sections, including Shorts, Design, and XR Experience Awards. Special Awards announced included: Louis Black “Lone Star” Award, Adobe Editing Award, Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award, ZEISS Cinematography Award, the Mailchimp Support the Shorts Award, and the Fandor New Voices Award.

“It was extraordinary to gather together in person again after so long and we are so grateful to the filmmakers and audience who joined us at SXSW 2022 in Austin, Texas for our first in-person event since 2019,” said Janet Pierson, VP, Director of Film while talking to Deadline. “The program was celebrated across the board and tonight we get to give a special shout-out to the award winners,” Pierson added.

Here's the Full Winner's List:

Adobe Editing Award 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' edited by Paul Rogers

The ZEISS Cinematography Award 'A Vanishing Fog' with cinematography by Gio Park

Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award 'Chee$se' directed by Damian Marcano!

Louis Black “Lone Star” Award 'What We Leave Behind' directed by Iliana Sosa

Fandor New Voices Award 'What We Leave Behind' directed by Iliana Sosa.

Mailchimp Support the Shorts Award 'The Voice Actress' directed by Anna J. Takayama.

Special Jury Recognition for Exceptional Intimacy in Storytelling 'Bad Axe' directed by David Siev.

Special Jury Recognition for Acting in a Documentary Steve Glew for 'The Pez Outlaw'.

Documentary Feature Competition Grand Jury Award 'Master of Light' directed by Rosa Ruth Boesten.

Special Grand Jury Recognition for Extraordinary Cinematic Vision Cast and crew of 'It Is In Us All'

Special Jury Recognition for Breakthrough Performance 'Elizaveta Yankovskaya' for Nika

Special Jury Recognition for Going the Extra Mile 'Myd – Let You Speak’ directed by Dan Carr.

Special Jury Recognition for Powerful “Short Trip” 'Omi' directed by Kelly Fyffe-Marshall

Short Film Jury Awards for Midnight Shorts Moshari directed by Nuhash Humayuni

Short Film Grand Jury Award for Music Videos 'Desirée Dawson – Meet Me At the Light’ directed by Alexander Farah

2022 Special Jury Recognition for Unique Vision in Writing and Directing 'My Year of Dicks' directed by Sara Gunnarsdóttir

Special Jury Recognition for Unexpected Emotion 'Les Larmes de la Seine' directed by Yanis Belaid and Eliott Benard

Special Jury Recognition for Visceral Storytelling 'Something in the Garden' directed by Marcos Sánchez

Short Film Grand Jury Award for Animated Shorts goes to Bestia directed by Hugo Covarrubias.

Special Jury Recognition for Visual Reflection 'Not Even For A Moment Do Things Stand Still' directed by Jamie Meltzer

Special Jury Recognition for Directing and Community Filmmaking 'Glitter Ain’t Gold' directed by Christian Nolan Jones

Special Jury Recognition for Outstanding Performances Aphrodite Armstrong and Kyle Riggs for 'West By God'

Short Film Grand Jury Award for Narrative Short 'All the Crows in the World' directed by Tang Yi

Special Jury Recognition for Poster Design 'The Sentence of Michael Thompson' designed by Juan Miguel Marin

Film Design Award for Poster Design 'More Than I Remember' by Yen Tan and Maya Edelman

Short Film Jury Award for Documentary Short 'Long Line of Ladies' directed by Rayka Zehtabchi and Shaandiin Tome

Special Jury Recognition 'The White Lotus Title Sequence' by Katrina Crawford and Mark Bashore

Film Design Award for Title Sequence 'Foundation' by Ronnie Koff

Special Jury Recognition for Immersive Storytelling '(Hi)story of a Painting: The Light in the Shadow' directed by Quentin Darras and Gaëlle Mourre.

Film Award for 40 Years of Massive Talent goes to Nick Cage

Narrative Feature Competition Grand Jury Award 'I Love My Dad' directed by James Morosi