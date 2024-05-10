Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Dress Rehearsal For The Second Semi-Final – View Pics

The Sweden Eurovision is turning on the heat as it brings forth some of the best music performances ever. The dress rehearsal for the second semi-final turned out to be a massive event for fans and followers of Eurovision.
Here are a few glimpses from the grand evening:
1. Eden Golan
Eden Golan of Israel performs the song Hurricane during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
2. Gate
Gate of Norway performs the song Ulveham during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
3. Joost Klein
Joost Klein of Netherlands performs the song Europapa during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
4. Angelina Mango
Angelina Mango of Italy performs the song La noia during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
5. 5MIINUST x Puuluup
5MIINUST x Puuluup of Estonia performs the song (nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
6. Mustii
Mustii of Belgium performs the song Before the Party’s Over during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
7. MEGARA
MEGARA of San Marino performs the song 11:11 during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
8. Nebulossa
Nebulossa of Spain performs the song ZORRA during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
9. Dons
Dons of Latvia performs the song Hollow during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
10. SABA
SABA of Denmark performs the song SAND during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
11. Kaleen
Kaleen of Austria performs the song We Will Rave during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
12. Slimane
Slimane of France performs the song Mon Amour during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.
13. Sarah Bonnici
Sarah Bonnici of Malta performs the song Loop during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.