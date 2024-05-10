Art & Entertainment

Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Dress Rehearsal For The Second Semi-Final – View Pics

The Sweden Eurovision is turning on the heat as it brings forth some of the best performances ever. The dress rehearsal for the second semi-final turned out to be a massive event for fans and followers of Eurovision. Here are a few glimpses from the grand evening.

Kaleen Photo: Martin Meissner
The Sweden Eurovision is turning on the heat as it brings forth some of the best music performances ever. The dress rehearsal for the second semi-final turned out to be a massive event for fans and followers of Eurovision.

Here are a few glimpses from the grand evening:

1. Eden Golan

Eden Golan
Eden Golan Photo: Martin Meissner
Eden Golan of Israel performs the song Hurricane during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

2. Gate

Gate
Gate Photo: Martin Meissner
Gate of Norway performs the song Ulveham during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

3. Joost Klein

Joost Klein
Joost Klein Photo: Martin Meissner
Joost Klein of Netherlands performs the song Europapa during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

4. Angelina Mango

Angelina Mango
Angelina Mango Photo: Martin Meissner
Angelina Mango of Italy performs the song La noia during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

5. 5MIINUST x Puuluup

5MIINUST x Puuluup
5MIINUST x Puuluup Photo: Martin Meissner
5MIINUST x Puuluup of Estonia performs the song (nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

6. Mustii

Mustii
Mustii Photo: Martin Meissner
Mustii of Belgium performs the song Before the Party’s Over during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

7. MEGARA

MEGARA
MEGARA Photo: Martin Meissner
MEGARA of San Marino performs the song 11:11 during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

8. Nebulossa

Nebulossa
Nebulossa Photo: Martin Meissner
Nebulossa of Spain performs the song ZORRA during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

9. Dons

Dons
Dons Photo: Martin Meissner
Dons of Latvia performs the song Hollow during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

10. SABA

SABA
SABA Photo: Martin Meissner
SABA of Denmark performs the song SAND during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

11. Kaleen

Kaleen
Kaleen Photo: Martin Meissner
Kaleen of Austria performs the song We Will Rave during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

12. Slimane

Slimane
Slimane Photo: Martin Meissner
Slimane of France performs the song Mon Amour during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

13. Sarah Bonnici

Sarah Bonnici
Sarah Bonnici Photo: Martin Meissner
Sarah Bonnici of Malta performs the song Loop during the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

