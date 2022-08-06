Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
Sushmita Sen Takes A Dip In The Mediterranean Sea, Lalit Modi Reacts

Actor and Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen shared some gorgeous pictures and videos from her recent holiday in Sardinia and her rumoured boyfriend Lalit Modi has some interesting words to share on those.

Sushmita Sen And Lalit Modi Instagram

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 10:03 am

Former Miss Universe, actor Sushmita Sen has shared some gorgeous pictures and videos from her recent holiday in Sardinia. In a new video, she is looking ethereal while taking a dip in the Mediterranean Sea, and this has prompted the former chairman of the Indian Premier League  (IPL) and her rumored boyfriend Lalit Modi to leave a comment.

Sushmita wrote in her Instagram post, “Align, pause, breathe…let go!!!❤️💃🏻 A lesson in surrender, as I experience the cushioned embrace of the Mediterranean Sea!! 😁🤗💋.” She added, “Where life has depth…I am all in!!💃🏻😍I love you guys!!! #duggadugga ❤️😊🎶.”

In this video, Sushmita is seen diving into the sea wearing a back swimsuit with a white skirt. Lalit Modi was quick to post a comment on her post and wrote, “Looking hot in Sardinia.”

Sushmita also posted a selfie from the trip. She wrote, “The woman’s got an attitude!!! Yeahhhh, a really good one!!! 😉😄💋❤️#strikeapose #clickclick 😎 I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly 💃🏻🎶😁.” In another picture, Sushmita is also seen lounging on the deck of a yacht.

Lalit had commented on this post as well. He’d written, “Love the posts on the #sardinia trip finally 😘😘😘😍.” Sushmita’s sister-in-law and television actor Charu Asopa Sen also dropped a “❤️“.

Lalit Modi had revealed that he is in a relationship with Sushmita recently, when he shared several pictures of the two on holiday in Sardinia. While Sushmita has not spoken about it officially, she had slammed people for calling her a ‘gold digger’ for dating Lalit Modi. She wrote in an Instagram post that she buys her own diamonds.

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in the second season of Aarya 2 and will soon be seen in the third season of the International Emmy-nominated show.

