Suriya Promises To Assist The Family Of A Fan Who Died In An Accident

Actor Suriya's strong relationship with his fans is well-known. One of his followers, Jagadish, a 27-year-old secretary of the Namakkal District for the Suriya Fan Club, Namakkal, was recently involved in a tragic tragedy. On his way to the hospital, he passed away.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Suriya made a visit to Jagadish's residence as a gesture of respect and expressed his condolences to the late fan's family. The 'Jai Bhim’ actor also was seen paying his last respects to Jagadish's photo. On Twitter, a photo of the actor at the fan's home has surfaced.

Meanwhile, Suriya has promised to find a job for Jagadish's wife and to assist Jagadish's daughter Iniya in completing her education. Furthermore, the actor has requested that the President of the Namakkal Fan Club receive monthly reports on Jagadish's family.

Suriya is now working on two projects at the same time. He will appear in filmmaker Bala's untitled venture ‘Suriya41’. The movie is the first time the actor and filmmaker have worked together in 20 years. ‘Nandha’ was a big hit in 2001, while ‘Pithamagan’ was a huge hit in 2003.

Then there is ‘Vaadivaasal,’ a collaboration with director Vetrimaaran. The film is based on the Tamil novel of the same name by author CS Chellappa. It depicts the interaction between a local man and a Jalikattu Kalai, commonly known as the fighting bull. Musician GV Prakash has composed the background music and songs for ‘Vaadivaasal’.

Suriya will soon be seen in actor Kamal Haasan's ‘Vikram’, in addition to these roles. The eagerly anticipated film is releasing on June 3. Fans are anxious to watch Suriya's cameo appearance in the film, which has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement.