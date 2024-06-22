Surbhi Jyoti Opens Up About Her Bond With 'Gunaah' Co-Star Zayn Ibad Khan

If she underwent any special preparation for the role, Surbhi said: "There was no physical training that was required, but we did a lot of script reading. All the characters in themselves were so challenging and complicated, so to read the script with everyone and understand it was the most difficult part." Speaking about the special memories from the shoot, Surbhi, who has been a part of 'Naagin 3', said: "Every day was special. Each day it was 'present' Tara or 'past' Tara... So 'past' Tara had different sorts of friends, with whom she had a different equation. In the 'present', she was a different person... I used to really look forward to the shoot every day."