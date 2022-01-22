Superhero Movies With Unexpectedly Long Runtimes

Superhero movies have a huge fan following across the world, the movies are packed with action, drama and catchy punchlines. The films are usually short and crisp, and no unnecessary parts that would bloat the movies. There are however some expceptions, the lastest one being the upcoming 'The Batman' (2022) with a runtime of around 175 minutes. From actress Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 1984' to the multistarrer 'Avengers: Endgame' here are films that were almost too long to sit through.

Watchmen (2009)

This was an adaptation of the award winning graphic novel titled 'Watchmen' by director Zack Snyder before he entered the DCEU. The comic was also later made into a mini series by HBO. The film by Zack Snyder recieved a lot of applause and director Terry Gilliam said that "the comic book was unfilmable, but Snyder pulled off an incredible job". The film had a runtime of 163 minutes.

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

The actress Gal Gadot starrer film was one of the most anticipated DC movies at the time and had many fans waiting to get a glimpse. However, what became on of the biggest criticisms of the film was its 151 minute long runtime, which fans felt could be easily reduced if the starting of the film would have been more concise or some even felt it could be done without in the film as the initial 30 minutes seemed to only give a look into the actresses character Diana as a child.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

One of the most acclaimed Batman film, 'The Dark Knight Rises' was one of the most loved superhero films. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the actor Christian Bale starrer Batman film had a lot of hype and expectations among the fans which it seemed to very well fulfill on its release. However, covering so many aspects in the film, like the many villians and their origins it had a runtime of 165 minutes.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

'Avengers: Endgame' was a film that fans couldn't wait to storm the theatre's for and made it the highest grossing film worldwide, its prequel 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018) had set the angst by ending on a cliffhanger very well. The film has a plethora of superstars in lead roles as superhereos and in a way is the culmination of 11 years of Marvel films. The film had a runtime of 185 minutes.

Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021)

The final film in the list is another of director Zack Snyder's masterpieces. After the directors departure from the original film that released in 2017 after many changes, Zack Snyder came back to release his version of the film in 2021 with a lot of new footage making it a very long film to sit through. The film however is divided into chapters making it bearable as the film has a runtime of over 4 hours at 242 minutes.