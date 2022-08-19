Sunny Leone Reveals People Are Still Reluctant To Work With Her, Thanks Anurag Kashyap For Taking A Chance

Sunny Leone, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur, made her Bollywood debut in Pooja Bhatt's erotic thriller 'Jism 2' in 2012 and later, went on to star in mainstream acting with 'Jackpot', 'Ragini MMS 2', 'Ek Paheli Leela' and 'Mastizaade'. However, despite being in the industry for almost 10 years now, she feels that several production houses are still reluctant to work with her due to her being associated with the adult film industry in the past.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, "When I entered the industry, yes, a lot of people were reluctant to work with me. But there were lots of people who wanted to work with me… In that way, some of the more famous production houses and people are still probably reluctant to work with me. But that’s okay. I’m completely fine with it. I believe that at some point, maybe I might get a chance to work with some of these people. And I’m excited about it."

Interestingly, Sunny has been signed by Anurag Kashyap for a project and she had recently revealed the same via an Instagram post. Thanking the filmmaker for giving her a chance, she added, "I thank Anurag and his team for picking up the phone and giving me a chance and letting me audition for this part. It is really just about someone giving you the chance. And this is the perfect moment of how life changes and how the whole dynamic of my career, I believe, would change after working with somebody like him."

Last but not the least, Sunny recalled her decade-old journey in Bollywood, and signed off by saying, "As (compared to the) person who entered the industry in 2012, I am a completely different person from then. And I think for the better. I love being here, I love this industry. I’m happy for all the work that I’ve gotten to do and lots of good choices and lots of bad choices."

Neither Sunny nor Anurag have shared details about the project yet.