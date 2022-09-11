Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sunny Leone: It Is Difficult To Be A Working Mother

Sunny Leone, who is making headlines for her Tamil debut with 'Oh My Ghost', opens up about the challenges of striking a balance between professional life and motherhood.

Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone Instagram: @sunnyleone

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 7:01 pm

Sunny Leone, who is making headlines for her Tamil debut with 'Oh My Ghost', opens up about the challenges of striking a balance between professional life and motherhood.

Looking at the flexibility in dance moves and expressions of 'DID Super Moms' contestant Sadika on the romantic track 'Kuch Na Kaho' from the 1994 movie '1942: A Love Story', Sunny was full of appreciation for her and she was also amazed to hear that just after a few months of delivering a baby she came to perform on the stage.

Sunny said: "I am really surprised and curious to know how you manage to practice and work with such a small child, that too after just a few months of your delivery. There are several mothers who take so much time to bounce back to their normal life, but you came back to work so soon."

She further shared that being a mother of three, she knew how tough it is to properly coordinate between work-life and also perform the duties of a mother.

"I, as a mother, know that it is difficult to be a working mother, and I have three children. After I turned into a mother, I had to strike a balance between work and my children too and some days, it used to get difficult. I know how much you have to care for such a small child, along with rehearsals and everything, so it's really commendable. You truly are a wonderful mother," she added.

The dance reality show 'DID Super Moms' is judged by Remo D'Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani, and Urmila Matondkar. The show airs on Zee TV.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sunny Leone Tamil Cinema Oh My Ghost DID Super Moms Sadika Khan Kuch Na Kaho 1942: A Love Story Remo D'Souza
NEXT MATCH
VS
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Economics Of Oppression: The Growing Precarity Of Dalit Lives In India

Economics Of Oppression: The Growing Precarity Of Dalit Lives In India

Linguistic Structures, Cultural and Historical Influence And Its Expression In The Humanities

Linguistic Structures, Cultural and Historical Influence And Its Expression In The Humanities