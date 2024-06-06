Sunil Pal has been making headlines recently with his explosive interviews. However, this time, the popular comedian talked about his interaction with Bollywood celebrities. In a recent interview, he talked about his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan and also revealed how the actor would visit a slum to meet one of his staff.
In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Sunil Pal recalled how Shah Rukh Khan would visit slums at midnight to meet his staff’s family. He mentioned how the actor would go to his staff’s house to celebrate birthdays and other events. He said, “Shah Rukh’s boy Subhash, now he is no more, he used to live in my slum, where I used to live on rent. Shah Rukh Khan used to visit his house once every 4-6 months. If it was his kid’s birthday or if there was some other occasion, he used to visit. He would come after 12 or 1 in the night when it was dark. He would come silently, stay for 10-15 minutes and leave.”
In the same conversation, he talked about how he met the actor on a tour in Singapore. He recalled how the actor introduced every other artist on stage to the audience. He continued, “There was a show held in a stadium there and I remember after the event Shah Rukh introduced every artist, including me, to the audience. Ganesh Hegde was also present there. He told me to come to the green room and perform in front of SRK. He entered the room with a drink and cigarette in his hand, and I started mimicking his popular dialogues in front of him.”
Pal talked about how Khan does not have an ego and how he ‘respects artists and their craft.’ The comedian shot to fame when he participated in ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.’ He emerged as the winner of the comedy show, with Raju Srivastava and Ahsaan Qureshi emerging as the runner-ups.