In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Sunil Pal recalled how Shah Rukh Khan would visit slums at midnight to meet his staff’s family. He mentioned how the actor would go to his staff’s house to celebrate birthdays and other events. He said, “Shah Rukh’s boy Subhash, now he is no more, he used to live in my slum, where I used to live on rent. Shah Rukh Khan used to visit his house once every 4-6 months. If it was his kid’s birthday or if there was some other occasion, he used to visit. He would come after 12 or 1 in the night when it was dark. He would come silently, stay for 10-15 minutes and leave.”