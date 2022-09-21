Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sunil Pal: I Wish A Miracle Would Have Saved Raju Srivastava

Sunil Pal, the comedian who won the first season of 'The Great India Laughter Challenge', where Raju Srivastava was the first runner-up, said his late friend was justifiably called the 'King of Comedy'.

Sunil Pal, Raju Srivastava
Sunil Pal, Raju Srivastava IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 2:58 pm

Sunil Pal, the comedian who won the first season of 'The Great India Laughter Challenge', where Raju Srivastava was the first runner-up, said his late friend was justifiably called the 'King of Comedy'.

Pal, who over the past 43 days, often asked admirers of the late comedian to stay positive and pray for his recovery, was in tears when he said: "He was fighting a battle for the past 40 days and never thought even in my dreams that he would leave us like this.

"I had wished this day would never come. It's painful news for his family and everyone close to him. Even now I wish a miracle happens and he comes back."

On August 25, in fact, Pal had informed his fans that the late comedian had regained consciousness, but that glimmer of hope turned out to be shortlived.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sunil Pal Raju Srivastava Death Of Raju Srivastava The Great India Laughter Challenge King Of Comedy AIIMS Raju Srivastava Heart Attack Cardiac Arrest
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Pratik Gandhi To Sanya Malhotra To Vikrant Massey – 5 Young Actors Who’re Completely Underrated

Pratik Gandhi To Sanya Malhotra To Vikrant Massey – 5 Young Actors Who’re Completely Underrated

‘Dahan’ On Disney+ Hotstar: 5 Reasons Why The Tisca Chopra Show Must Be On Your Watch List

‘Dahan’ On Disney+ Hotstar: 5 Reasons Why The Tisca Chopra Show Must Be On Your Watch List