Home Art & Entertainment

Suniel Shetty Confirms Daughter Athiya Shetty’s Wedding With KL Rahul: We Are Figuring Out A Date

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been together for a few years, and she often accompanies him on his tours.

Suniel Shetty Confirms Athiya Shetty And KL Rahuls Wedding
Suniel Shetty Confirms Athiya Shetty And KL Rahuls Wedding Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 8:17 pm

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty has time and again opened up about his daughter-actor Athiya Shetty’s wedding with cricketer KL Rahul. As per recent reports, the couple is finally ready to take the plunge in January 2023, and the wedding has been planned to take place at Suniel Shetty's Khandala bungalow next year.

Entertainment portal PinkVilla had quoted a source as saying, "January is the month when KL Rahul Athiya will tie the knot. They visited the Khandala bungalow recently. While the exact date has been under wraps, it will definitely be in January. The couple is looking forward to a traditional wedding," adding, "Soon-to-be bride groom has finalised the outfits they will be wearing on their big day".

However, father Suniel is currently in no mood to divulge further details about the wedding but he certainly has not denied the rumours.

Since KL Rahul returned to Mumbai after playing in the T20 World Cup, Suniel has confirmed that they are indeed trying to figure out a date to officiate their relationship. "I know about all the rumours that are around their wedding now and then. And I can tell you that I am looking at it as in the date. With both their schedules and stuff like that, we are figuring out things. Hopefully soon, we will know as to when, where and what will finally happen," the actor said.. 

The 61-year-old actor added, "We are a very close knit family and a small family. We don't talk too much (before things are finalised). I guess at the right time, one would know". 

Suniel further opened up on Athiya's partner, and his son Ahaan's partner, and signed off by saying, "My kids are really really private. They are very simple and humble kids. In fact, her partner, another kid who has come into our family, is also so humble. I am always telling my wife that we are blessed to have these kids in our life. We have been blessed by God, who has been kind to us. And she agrees to it. In fact, recently my sister, who has come from the US, also said that the kids who are joining our family are so beautiful, and how lucky we are. And I truly believe it.”

As we move towards the end of the year, it looks like there’s another grand Bollywood wedding soon.

