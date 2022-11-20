Suniel Shetty Gives A New Update On Daughter Athiya Shetty's Wedding With KL Rahul

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty has confirmed that the wedding of his daughter-actor Athiya Shetty with cricketer KL Rahul will take place soon. He made the revelation at the launch of his crime thriller series 'Dharavi Bank'.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been together for a few years. She accompanies him on his tours sometimes, and they go on vacations together.

At the event, as quoted by Pinkvilla, Suniel said, "Jaldi hogi (it will happen soon)." Athiya and KL Rahul made their relationship official, when the cricketer attended the premiere of her brother Ahan Shetty's debut film Tadap in 2021. The couple posed together at the event. Suniel, too, has been spotted at KL Rahul's cricket matches.

This is not the first time that Suniel has spoken about Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding. Earlier this year, when he was asked about the wedding by Instant Bollywood, Suniel had said, "I think jaise hi bachhe decide karenge (it will happen as soon as the kids decide). Rahul ke schedules hai. Abhi Asia Cup hai, World Cup hai, South African tour hai, Australia tour hai. Jab bachho ko break milega tab shaadi hogi. Ek din me shaadi nahi ho sakti na? (Rahul has busy schedules, Asia Cup, World Cup, South African tour, Australia tour. The wedding will happen only when the kids get a break. It can't happen in a day, no)?"