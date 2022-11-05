Saturday, Nov 05, 2022
Birthday Special: Athiya Shetty’s Casual Looks That Are Full-On Fashion Goals

Athiya Shetty turns 30 today. She has got a huge fan following among youngsters thanks to her fantastic sartorial choices. Here are a few of her casual looks that are a must-have in every girl’s wardrobe.

Athiya Shetty
Athiya Shetty Instagram

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 8:59 pm

Having made her Bollywood debut back in 2015 with ‘Hero’, Athiya Shetty has slowly and steadily made her way into the hearts of billions. Her brilliant sartorial choices have made her a fashionista that every girl in the country looks up to. She has managed to make every look impeccable. Whether it’s a traditional outing, a sports attendance, a flashy event or a work occurrence, Athiya has always looked gorgeous and her fashion game has been on point.

Athiya has already established herself as a genuine fashion star for the younger generation because of her stunning, statuesque form and keen sense of style. Her relaxed and off-duty stylish style, which is poised and inventive, consistently creates excitement in the Indian fashion industry, notably on her Instagram account.

Some of her most notable costumes indicate that she has a special spot for the newest, most comfortable street fashions that are subtly influenced by vintage and local fashion. She loves floral prints, flowy dresses, co-ord sets, loose styles, and pastel and earthy colours.

Today the leggy lass turns a year older, and her fans from all over the world are dying to take some style inspiration from the fashion queen. If you adore Athiya's fashion as much as we do, it's time to enhance your own wardrobe with her help. So, today on her birthday, here are a few of her casual avatars from which you can take inspiration every day:

Despite the fact that Athiya Shetty is a fairly new actress, her impeccable fashion choices always keep her in the news. Her casual looks are something that people love to follow always.

Which among these casual looks of Athiya Shetty is your favourite?

And once again, here’s wishing the pretty girl a Very Happy Birthday.

