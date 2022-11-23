Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul To Get Married In January 2023? Here's What We Know So Far

Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul's wedding has been speculated for so long now and details of their impending wedding keep surfacing on social media. However, we now hear that the couple is finally ready to take the plunge in January 2023.

For the unversed, due to KL Rahul's busy schedule, the wedding dates have reportedly been pushed time and again. But as per recent reports, preparations are in full swing for the wedding, and the wedding has been planned to take place at Suniel Shetty's Khandala bungalow next year.

KL Rahul too has returned to Mumbai after playing the T20 World Cup. Ditching ditch plush hotels and resorts in the city, the two are now set to tie the knot at the actress's father's house in Khandala in January 2023. “The wedding will be attended not just by families but also dignitaries from all walks of life. Suniel Shetty and his wife, Mana, want to leave no stone unturned to make sure Athiya gets her dream wedding,” India Today quoted a source as saying.

Suniel Shetty Confirms Athiya Shetty And KL Rahuls Wedding Instagram

Additionally, it is being said that it will be a typical South Indian wedding with all the rituals. The news portal further quoted a common friend as saying, “They have kept all the planning very hush hush. No one knows the exact dates, but it’s most likely to happen between January and March 2023.”

As we move towards the end of the year, it looks like there’s another grand Bollywood wedding to happen soon.