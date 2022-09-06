Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul To Get Married At Suniel Shetty's Khandala Bungalow: Report

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are said to be in a relationship for quite some time. After beating around the bushes for almost three years, the two made their first public appearance together last year at the premiere of Ahaan Shetty's debut film ‘Tadap’. In fact, the actress often accompanies cricketer KL Rahul for his international matches, and the two often keep posting loved-up pictures with each other on social media.

For the past couple of months, there have been rumours that the two are all set to get married. Now if a latest report is to be believed, the two are all set to tie the knot soon, and the venue has also been confirmed. As per entertainment portal Pinkvilla, Athiya and KL Rahul have picked Suniel Shetty’s home Jahaan in Khandala as their wedding venue, and have ditched some 5-star Mumbai hotels.

As for the date, it will be decided keeping in mind the cricketer’s work schedule. Reportedly, a famous wedding organiser recently even visited Khandala to do recee for the same.

Last month, Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty had sort of confirmed their wedding. Talking to Instant Bollywood, the actor said, "I think jaise hi bachhe decide karenge (it will happen as soon as the kids decide). Rahul ke schedules hai. Abhi Asia Cup hai, World Cup hai, South African tour hai, Australia tour hai. Jab bachho ko break milega tab shaadi hogi. Ek din me shaadi nahi ho sakti na? (Rahul has busy schedules, Asia Cup, World Cup, South African tour, Australia tour. The wedding will happen only when the kids get a break. It can't happen in a day, no)?"

Well, it looks like there’s another celebrity wedding around the corner, and we cannot be more excited.