Suniel Shetty Wishes His 'Life' Athiya Shetty On Her Birthday

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 2:43 pm

As his daughter Athiya Shetty turned 30 on Saturday, actor Suniel Shetty penned a heartwarming note for the actress. 

Suniel took to Instagram, where he shared a selfie with Athiya. In the image, the actress looks every-inch gorgeous in Indian wear while the actor looks dapper in a suit. 

Athiya made her debut with the romantic action film 'Hero' in 2015. She was then seen in films such as 'Mubarakan' and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'.

Suniel will next be seen in 'Dharavi Bank', a series set in one of Asia's largest slums, Dharavi. It will mark his debut on the digital platform.

