Sundar C-Tamannaah-Starrer ‘Aranmanai 4’ Trailer Unspools Good-Vs-Evil Thriller

The trailer of the upcoming Tamil horror-comedy film ‘Aranmanai 4’ was unveiled on Saturday. The film stars Sundar C, Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Yogi Babu and others.
The trailer, which is 2 minutes and 45 seconds long, starts off with the backstory of a husband and a wife having a tiff when the husband heads to the forest after the fight.
In the forest, he suffers a cardiac arrest while the wife hangs herself out of anger.
This incident sparks the paranormal activities in the vicinity until a sage is called to get rid of them. However, the trailer reveals that the sage has a major role in the paranormal activities.
The trailer is laced with jump scares and has some impactful punches. The thrilling background score makes it a compelling watch promising a riveting story that will unfold in theatres.