Sumeet Vyas: Maanvi Gagroo And Kumud Mishra Both Are Liars, They Talk About Healthy Food And End Up Eating Everything

Sumeet Vyas speaks up about the new season of ‘Tripling’, which release this Diwali. He goes on to also talk of the amount of fun they used to have during the shoot and lots more.

Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas Cinema Express

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 3:11 pm

Sumeet Vyas has become a hugely popular name ever since he became a part of TVF shows like ‘Permanent Roommates’ and ‘Tripling’. The third season of ‘Tripling’ is releasing this Friday, and people everywhere are excited about this massive Diwali release.

Talking about the shoot of the new season, Vyas says, “We all hung out a lot together. We all met after a very long time as we were busy in our own lives. So, every single night we would hang out in someone’s room and that really felt like the day was complete. So, it was like going to work in the morning, coming back and meeting your friends. So, in that sense, it was quite memorable for me.”

Besides Vyas, the show also stars Maanvi Gagroo and Amol Parashar in the lead roles. The three play siblings and their parents are played by Kumud Mishra and Shernaz Patel.

When asked about his co-stars, Vyas says, “Amol doesn't eat. He is only surviving on oxygen, and Maanvi and me are both very jealous of him. He doesn't feel like eating also, like if I see a cake there'll be a problem, I would want to eat it but then I'll probably not and then eventually I might but he doesn't feel the need to eat it. And it's not a good thing. Maanvi has been lying to us that she's on a diet and she flaunts it. Actually, Maanvi and Kumud Mishra both are liars, they talk about healthy food and will eat watermelon in front of everyone and then end up eating everything.”

‘Tripling 3’ is releasing on Zee5.

