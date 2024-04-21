Art & Entertainment

Sumbul Touqeer Bonds With Mishkat Varma: 'Our Connection Went Beyond Scripted Lines'

Sumbul Touqeer has shared insights into her friendship with her ‘Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon’ co-star Mishkat Varma, revealing that their connection extended beyond scripted lines and dance routines.

Advertisement

Instagram
Sumbul and Mishkat Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Sumbul Touqeer has shared insights into her friendship with her ‘Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon’ co-star Mishkat Varma, revealing that their connection extended beyond scripted lines and dance routines.

Sumbul and Mishkat have not only captivated audiences with their on-screen chemistry but have also formed a genuine off-screen friendship.

Their mutual love for dance has further strengthened their bond, with their captivating dance reels amassing millions of views and garnering admiration from fans globally.

Reflecting on their bond, Sumbul said: "Sometimes, friendships just click, and ours was a connection that went beyond the scripted lines and dance routines, reels. It was a bond forged by mutual respect, genuine laughter, and some pranks. He's a dear comrade."

Advertisement

The actress added: "Good co-stars also contribute to good performance. On a daily soap, you live more on the set than at home. The more cordial the atmosphere is, the better it is. I am a friendly person by nature, so a healthy environment makes a lot of difference."

In the show, Sumbul portrays the titular character, while Mishkat essays the role of Adhiraj.

The show airs on Sony.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
  8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final