‘Suffs’: Malala Yousafzai, Hillary Clinton, Melissa McCarthy Attend Broadway Opening Night - View Pics

The opening night of 'Suffs' on Broadway shines with a constellation of stars from Malala Yousafzai to Hillary Clinton to Melissa McCarthy gracing the Music Box Theatre in New York.
Here are a few pics from the gala event:
1. Malala Yousafzai
Malala Yousafzai attends the ‘Suffs’ Broadway opening night performance at the Music Box Theatre in New York.
2. Jenn Colella
Jenn Colella attends the ‘Suffs’ Broadway opening night performance at the Music Box Theatre in New York.
3. Hillary Clinton
Producer Hillary Clinton attends the ‘Suffs’ Broadway opening night performance at the Music Box Theatre in New York.
4. Nikki James
Nikki James attends the ‘Suffs’ Broadway opening night performance at the Music Box Theatre in New York.
5. Laura Benanti
Laura Benanti attends the ‘Suffs’ Broadway opening night performance at the Music Box Theatre in New York.
6. D’Arcy Carden
D’Arcy Carden attends the ‘Suffs’ Broadway opening night performance at the Music Box Theatre in New York.
7. Huma Abedin
Huma Abedin attends the ‘Suffs’ Broadway opening night performance at the Music Box Theatre in New York.
8. Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy attends the ‘Suffs’ Broadway opening night performance at the Music Box Theatre in New York.
9. Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan attends the ‘Suffs’ Broadway opening night performance at the Music Box Theatre in New York.
10. Anna Wintour
Anna Wintour attends the ‘Suffs’ Broadway opening night performance at the Music Box Theatre in New York.
11. Jill Furman, Hillary Clinton & Rachel Sussman
Producers Jill Furman, left, Hillary Clinton and Rachel Sussman attend the ‘Suffs’ Broadway opening night performance at the Music Box Theatre in New York.
12. Rebecca Wisocky
Rebecca Wisocky attends the ‘Suffs’ Broadway opening night performance at the Music Box Theatre in New York.
13. Ben Platt & Noah Galvin
Ben Platt, left, and Noah Galvin attend the ‘Suffs’ Broadway opening night performance at the Music Box Theatre in New York.
14. Jason Ralph & Rachel Brosnahan
Rachel Brosnahan, right, and Jason Ralph attend the ‘Suffs’ Broadway opening night performance at the Music Box Theatre in New York.
15. Dylan Mulvaney
Dylan Mulvaney attends the ‘Suffs’ Broadway opening night performance at the Music Box Theatre in New York.
16. Malala Yousafzai & Asser Malik
Malala Yousafzai, left, and Asser Malik attend the ‘Suffs’ Broadway opening night performance at the Music Box Theatre in New York.
17. Jill Furman, Malala Yousafzai & Rachel Sussman
Producers Jill Furman, left, Malala Yousafzai and Rachel Sussman attend the ‘Suffs’ Broadway opening night performance at the Music Box Theatre in New York.