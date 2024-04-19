Art & Entertainment

‘Suffs’: Malala Yousafzai, Hillary Clinton, Melissa McCarthy Attend Broadway Opening Night - View Pics

Celebrities and dignitaries including Malala Yousafzai and Hillary Clinton dazzle at the star-studded 'Suffs' Broadway debut in NYC's Music Box Theatre.

‘Suffs’ Broadway Opening Night Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

The opening night of 'Suffs' on Broadway shines with a constellation of stars from Malala Yousafzai to Hillary Clinton to Melissa McCarthy gracing the Music Box Theatre in New York.

Here are a few pics from the gala event:

1. Malala Yousafzai

‘Suffs’ Broadway Opening Night
‘Suffs’ Broadway Opening Night Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Malala Yousafzai attends the ‘Suffs’ Broadway opening night performance at the Music Box Theatre in New York.

2. Jenn Colella

‘Suffs’ Broadway Opening Night
‘Suffs’ Broadway Opening Night Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Jenn Colella attends the ‘Suffs’ Broadway opening night performance at the Music Box Theatre in New York.

3. Hillary Clinton

‘Suffs’ Broadway Opening Night
‘Suffs’ Broadway Opening Night Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Producer Hillary Clinton attends the ‘Suffs’ Broadway opening night performance at the Music Box Theatre in New York.

4. Nikki James

‘Suffs’ Broadway Opening Night
‘Suffs’ Broadway Opening Night Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Nikki James attends the ‘Suffs’ Broadway opening night performance at the Music Box Theatre in New York.

5. Laura Benanti

‘Suffs’ Broadway Opening Night
‘Suffs’ Broadway Opening Night Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Laura Benanti attends the ‘Suffs’ Broadway opening night performance at the Music Box Theatre in New York.

6. D’Arcy Carden

‘Suffs’ Broadway Opening Night
‘Suffs’ Broadway Opening Night Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

D’Arcy Carden attends the ‘Suffs’ Broadway opening night performance at the Music Box Theatre in New York.

7. Huma Abedin

‘Suffs’ Broadway Opening Night
‘Suffs’ Broadway Opening Night Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Huma Abedin attends the ‘Suffs’ Broadway opening night performance at the Music Box Theatre in New York.

8. Melissa McCarthy

‘Suffs’ Broadway Opening Night
‘Suffs’ Broadway Opening Night Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Melissa McCarthy attends the ‘Suffs’ Broadway opening night performance at the Music Box Theatre in New York.

9. Rachel Brosnahan

‘Suffs’ Broadway Opening Night
‘Suffs’ Broadway Opening Night Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Rachel Brosnahan attends the ‘Suffs’ Broadway opening night performance at the Music Box Theatre in New York.

10. Anna Wintour

‘Suffs’ Broadway Opening Night
‘Suffs’ Broadway Opening Night Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Anna Wintour attends the ‘Suffs’ Broadway opening night performance at the Music Box Theatre in New York.

11. Jill Furman, Hillary Clinton & Rachel Sussman

‘Suffs’ Broadway Opening Night
‘Suffs’ Broadway Opening Night Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Producers Jill Furman, left, Hillary Clinton and Rachel Sussman attend the ‘Suffs’ Broadway opening night performance at the Music Box Theatre in New York.

12. Rebecca Wisocky

‘Suffs’ Broadway Opening Night
‘Suffs’ Broadway Opening Night Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Rebecca Wisocky attends the ‘Suffs’ Broadway opening night performance at the Music Box Theatre in New York.

13. Ben Platt & Noah Galvin

‘Suffs’ Broadway Opening Night
‘Suffs’ Broadway Opening Night Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Ben Platt, left, and Noah Galvin attend the ‘Suffs’ Broadway opening night performance at the Music Box Theatre in New York.

14. Jason Ralph & Rachel Brosnahan

‘Suffs’ Broadway Opening Night
‘Suffs’ Broadway Opening Night Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Rachel Brosnahan, right, and Jason Ralph attend the ‘Suffs’ Broadway opening night performance at the Music Box Theatre in New York.

15. Dylan Mulvaney

‘Suffs’ Broadway Opening Night
‘Suffs’ Broadway Opening Night Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Dylan Mulvaney attends the ‘Suffs’ Broadway opening night performance at the Music Box Theatre in New York.

16. Malala Yousafzai & Asser Malik

‘Suffs’ Broadway Opening Night
‘Suffs’ Broadway Opening Night Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Malala Yousafzai, left, and Asser Malik attend the ‘Suffs’ Broadway opening night performance at the Music Box Theatre in New York.

17. Jill Furman, Malala Yousafzai & Rachel Sussman

‘Suffs’ Broadway Opening Night
‘Suffs’ Broadway Opening Night Photo: Evan Agostini
info_icon

Producers Jill Furman, left, Malala Yousafzai and Rachel Sussman attend the ‘Suffs’ Broadway opening night performance at the Music Box Theatre in New York.

