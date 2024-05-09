Art & Entertainment

Step-Father Convicted For Murder Of Actor Laila Khan, Five Others

The sessions court here on Thursday convicted Parvez Tak for the 2011 murder of his step-daughter and actor Laila Khan, her mother and Laila's four siblings. Tak was found guilty of murder and destruction of evidence among other offences under the Indian Penal Code. The court will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence on May 14.

Advertisement

Laila Khan
Laila Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The sessions court here on Thursday convicted Parvez Tak for the 2011 murder of his step-daughter and actor Laila Khan, her mother and Laila's four siblings.

Tak was found guilty of murder and destruction of evidence among other offences under the Indian Penal Code.

The court will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence on May 14.

Tak was the third husband of Selina, Laila's mother.

The actor, her mother and her four siblings were killed at their bungalow at Igatpuri in Nashik district of Maharashtra in February 2011.

The prosecution's case was that Tak first killed Selina after an argument over her properties, and then killed Laila and her four siblings.

Advertisement

The killings came to light a few months later when Tak was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police. The decomposed bodies of the victims were recovered from the bungalow later.

The prosecution examined 40 witnesses against Tak.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Prajwal Revanna Sexual Abuse Case: SIT Detains 4 In Connection To Mysuru Kidnapping Case
  2. HC Asks Google, Microsoft To Seek Review Of Ruling On Removal Of Non-consensual Intimate Images
  3. Outlook News Wrap, May 9: Sandeshkhali Woman Withdraws Complaint, US Warns Israel Against Rafah Attack & More
  4. Aravalli Hills: No Final Permission For Mining Be Granted By 4 States Till Further Orders, Says SC
  5. UP: 15-Year-Old Found Dead On Rail Tracks, Parents Allege She Was Pushed Before Train
Entertainment News
  1. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Final Begins With War In Gaza Overshadowing The Pop Spectacle – View Pics
  2. Rani Chatterjee Hails Farmers After She Shoots For ‘Didi Number 1’ At Sugarcane Field
  3. Manoj Bajpayee Speaks Up For People From Bihar: Give Us Respect, Don't Poke Fun
  4. Neha Kakkar Reveals That Her New Coke Studio Song Is A Tribute To Uttarakhand’s Culture
  5. Allu Arjun Sends Best Wishes To Uncle Pawan Kalyan For Success In His Poll Campaign
Sports News
  1. PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Sam Curran Gets Rajat Patidar After Fifty
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Sweep BAN-W T20I Series 5-0; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  3. PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Rain Stops Play In Dharamsala, Hail Falls On Ground
  4. IND-W Vs BAN-W, 5th T20I: India Women Beat Bangladesh By 21 Runs, Clean Sweep Series 5-0
  5. GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
World News
  1. Maldives and India Ties: A Fresh Jolt?
  2. Iran Frees 5 Indians Among Crew From Seized Portuguese-Flagged Ship
  3. Ramón Fonseca, Partner In Firm At Center Of "Panama Papers" Scandal, Dies
  4. ‘Hotel Cocaine’ Trailer Review: Promises To Be A Crazy Rollercoaster Ride Filled With Guns And Goons
  5. Miss Teen USA Resigns Following Miss USA's Resignation
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Sweep BAN-W T20I Series 5-0; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  8. Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: 2024 Election Is Rahul VS Modi, Says Shah; BJP Insecure And Discussing 'Non-Existent' Parts of Congress Manifesto Claims Chavan