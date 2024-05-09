Art & Entertainment

Step-Father Convicted For Murder Of Actor Laila Khan, Five Others

The sessions court here on Thursday convicted Parvez Tak for the 2011 murder of his step-daughter and actor Laila Khan, her mother and Laila's four siblings. Tak was found guilty of murder and destruction of evidence among other offences under the Indian Penal Code. The court will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence on May 14.