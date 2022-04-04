SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ Inches Towards Rs.1000 Club



Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, has been acclaimed and loved by the audience ever since it released, 10 days back. This appreciation has also been translating into collections for the film and it is reaping gold at the box office. The film, that also stars actress Alia Bhatt and actor Ajay Devgn, is gradually inching towards the Rs. 1000 crore at the global box office.



According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the period drama has already collected Rs. 625 crores in India. The overseas business is estimated to be around Rs. 175 crore, as the film continues to stride towards the Rs 1000 crore mark.



Produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments, the film was released worldwide on 25th March 2022. The story revolves around a fictitious tale of two freedom fighters, who, in their own way, are fighting for the country and its people. Charan and Jr. NTR play the roles of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem.



According to reports, the film’s collection has crossed superstar Rajinikanth's 2.0's lifetime collection of Rs 800 crore (gross) at the box office and has also earned more than 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'The Kashmir Files' and 'Baahubali (Hindi)'. ‘RRR’ is touted to be the sixth highest-grossing Indian film. The first 5 positions are taken by ‘Dangal’, ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Secret Superstar’ and ‘PK’.



The film was made on a huge budget of over Rs 450 crore and released in multiple languages worldwide.



In a recent interview with Anupama Chopra for Film Companion, Jr NTR spoke about the relationship with Charan and how it changed post ‘RRR’. “We are rivals, but we are friends too. So our rivalry is very positive,” he said. He added that after ‘RRR’, “the whole scenario has changed” and he and Charan are “best friends” now.

