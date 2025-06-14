South Cinema

SC Seeks Karnataka Govt's Response To Plea Seeking Protection From Threats Against Screening Of Thug Life

The makers of Kamal Haasan's film Thug Life have alleged that the Karnataka government failed to protect the film from threats against screening of the film in the state.

Thug Life
SC seeks Karnataka govt's reply on plea seeking release of Thug life film in state Photo: X
Before the release of Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life, the film allegedly received threats due to the controversial statement on the Kannada language. In a plea, the makers alleged that the Karnataka government failed to protect the film from threats. In their plea, seeking protection from threats against the screening of the film in the state, the makers said that no FIR was filed. The Supreme Court on Friday, June 13, sought response to the plea from Karnataka government.

As per a report in PTI, a bench of justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan issued notice on M Mahesh Reddy's plea challenging the ban on the screening of Thug Life, in Karnataka.

In the plea, filed through advocate A Velan, it stated that despite the movie being granted certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the Karnataka government has allegedly prevented its theatrical release through oral instructions and police interference, without issuing any official prohibitory order or any registration of an FIR qua the same.

Thug Life Poster - IMDB
Thug Life Review | A Visual Spectacle With A Promising Premise Fails To Live Up To Its Predecessor

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

The bench recorded the submission and said, "It is argued by the counsel appearing for the petitioner that a duly CBFC certified Tamil Feature Film Thug Life is not allowed to be screened in the theatres in the State of Karnataka. The so-called ban under threat of violence stems not from any lawful process, but from a deliberate campaign of terror, including explicit threats of arson against cinema halls and incitement to large-scale communal violence targeting linguistic minorities."

The bench also directed the copy of the petition to be served upon the standing counsel for the state government, and said, "Considering the urgency shown in the matter and the issue involved, issue notice to the respondents, returnable on June 17, 2025."

The plea argued, "This reign of intimidation is a direct, flagrant violation of the Fundamental Rights to Freedom of Speech and Expression (Article 19(1)(a)) and to Practice any Profession (Article 19(1)(g)). More seriously, it is a calculated attack on the secular fabric and public order of the State."

"This constitutes a profound and flagrant failure of the law and order machinery in the state, signifying a dangerous weakening of the constitutional machinery's ability to function and protect its citizens," it added.

Thug Life released in theatres on June 5 Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

