SC Seeks Karnataka Govt's Response To Plea Seeking Protection From Threats Against Screening Of Thug Life

Before the release of Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life, the film allegedly received threats due to the controversial statement on the Kannada language. In a plea, the makers alleged that the Karnataka government failed to protect the film from threats. In their plea, seeking protection from threats against the screening of the film in the state, the makers said that no FIR was filed. The Supreme Court on Friday, June 13, sought response to the plea from Karnataka government.