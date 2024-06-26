Rashmika Mandanna Attends Childhood Friend's Wedding In Kodagu; Says 'I Miss Home'

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who became a pan-India star with 'Pushpa: The Rise', recently attended her childhood friend's wedding in her hometown, Kodagu in Karnataka.
On Tuesday, taking to her Instagram handle, Rashmika shared some pictures from the ceremony alongside a heartfelt note. The 'Animal' actress shared three pictures in which she was seen in a blue and gold saree that she draped in traditional Kodagu style. In the first pic, the actress was seen laughing her heart out, second pic is also of Rashmika with one of her friends and in the third one, she is seen posing with a group of her friends.
Rashmika captioned the pics, “Kodagu is where my heart and my history is at…Me and my girls who I grew up with @yathra_dechamma .. it's your wedding and we didn't get a picture with you as you were busy but here's me wishing you a lifetime of happiness and good health with your partner..God!! How I miss home! (sic)''.
On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna's next is the most-anticipated movie of the year, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' where she will be seen alongside Allu Arjun. The film which was earlier scheduled to release on August 15, will not hit the theatres on December 6.
Earlier, in an interview, while opening up about her role in 'Pushpa 2', Rashmika told Pinkvilla, “My role in Pushpa 2 is that now she has become the wife and with becoming the wife of Pushpa, there are still some responsibilities to carry. In Pushpa 2, there is a lot more drama and bigger conflicts that we are facing as characters. It's going to be a lot more masala in part 2.”
She added, “One thing I am going to promise is that it's going to be massive. We are halfway through. We were just shooting a massive song sequence and when I will go back, I will be shooting another song.”
Apart from 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', Rashmika will also be seen in Salman Khan's 'Sikandar', that is releasing on Eid 2025.