Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda's Spy-Action Drama Fails To Beat Liger's Opening Day Haul

Kingdom box office collection day 1: Vijay Deverakonda starrer had a solid start at the box office. The spy-action drama is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Kingdom box office collection day 1
Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kingdom Photo: X
  • Kingdom hit the theatres on July 31

  • The film collected an estimated Rs 15.50 crore

  • The spy-action drama failed to beat Liger's opening day haul

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kingdom was one of the highly-anticipated films of the year. After multiple delays, the spy-action drama finally arrived in theatres on July 31. Kingdom had a strong start at the box office, by earning in double-digit numbers. However, it failed to beat the opening day collection of 2022 film Liger.

Kingdom box office collection Day 1

As per a report in Sacnilk, Kingdom collected an estimated Rs 15.50 crore on its opening day. The collections are higher than Deverakonda's previous release The Family Star (2024), which earned Rs 5.75 crore on day 1. The film has surpassed the opening day haul of 2023 film Kushi, (Rs 15.25 crore). But Kingdom has failed to beat the opening day haul of Liger, which raked in Rs 15.95 crore. It is also the highest opening of his career.

Vijayt Deverakonda's Kingdom X review - X
Kingdom X Review: Netizens Hail Vijay Deverakonda's 'Powerful Performance' In The Action Drama

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The film had an overall 57.87% Telugu occupancy on Thursday. Throughout the day, the occupancy rates of the Vijay Deverakonda starrer remained solid. The afternoon and the evening shows had occupancy rates of 56.52% and 50.12%, while the morning and night shows performed even better with 63.56% and 61.27%.

Kingdom is also facing stiff competition from Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda starrer Saiyaara, which has crossed the Rs 270 crore mark at the box office. Other films like Mahavatar Narsimha, Tripti Dimri-Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer Dhadak 2 and Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2 will also give tough competition to the Telugu drama.

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kingdom trailer out - YouTube/Sithara Entertainments
Kingdom Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda Is On A High-Risk Mission As An Undercover Operative

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Deverakonda played the role of Surya Suri, a police constable-turned-spy, who is on a mission to rescue his brother, a smuggler, in Sri Lanka. The movie has been raved for Deverakonda's performance and the storytelling. It has been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and backed by Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios, and Fortune Four Cinemas.

It also stars Bhagyashri Borse, Satyadev, and Ayyappa P Sharma.

