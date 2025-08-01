Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda's Spy-Action Drama Fails To Beat Liger's Opening Day Haul

Kingdom box office collection Day 1

As per a report in Sacnilk, Kingdom collected an estimated Rs 15.50 crore on its opening day. The collections are higher than Deverakonda's previous release The Family Star (2024), which earned Rs 5.75 crore on day 1. The film has surpassed the opening day haul of 2023 film Kushi, (Rs 15.25 crore). But Kingdom has failed to beat the opening day haul of Liger, which raked in Rs 15.95 crore. It is also the highest opening of his career.