South Cinema

Kiccha Sudeep Reacts To Actor Darshan Fan Murder Case: That Family Deserves Justice

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep has reacted to the Darshan fan murder case. The actor has demanded justice for Renuka Swamy.

IMDb
Darshan, Kichcha Sudeep Photo: IMDb
info_icon

The Darshan fan murder case has left the entire Kannada film industry in a state of shock. The actor is currently in police custody in Bangalore along with his associates as the police is investigating the case. Amidst the investigation, several celebrities have spoken up and shared their thoughts. Recently, actor Kiccha Sudeep has also reacted to the case and has demanded justice for Renuka Swamy, his wife, and their unborn child.

As reported by OneIndia, Kiccha Sudeep opened up about the Darshan fan murder case. The actor lauded the police for working swiftly on the case. He said, “We are only aware of what the media is showing to us because we are not going to the police station to get the information. It looks like the media and the police are working hard to uncover the truth. There’s no doubt about that.”

Sudeep demanded justice for the victim and his family. He continued, “That family deserves justice. That girl deserves justice. Renuka Swamy, who died on the streets, deserves justice. The unborn child deserves justice. Above all, everyone should have faith in justice, and justice should prevail in this case.” He also mentioned that the film industry also should get justice and a ‘clean chit.’ He concluded, “Everyone’s heart goes out to that family. The atmosphere doesn’t feel right. The film industry should get justice. All the blame seems to be placed on the film industry. The industry needs a clean chit. There are many artists involved. Cinema is not just one or two people. The film industry will be relieved if the culprit is punished.”

According to reports, Swamy was killed after he allegedly sent obscene messages and pictures to Darshan’s close friend, Pavithra Gowda. Autopsy reports reveal that Swamy had multiple wounds and injuries on his head, abdomen, chest, and other parts.

Kannada actor Darshan - Instagram
Kannada Actor Darshan's Arrest: All You Need To Know About Renuka Swamy Murder Case

BY Garima Das

