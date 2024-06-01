South Cinema

Kani Kusruti Opens Up About Showing Solidarity For Palestine With Her Watermelon Bag At Cannes

Kani Kusruti opened up about why she chose to make a statement with her watermelon bag at Cannes. She also spoke about how as section of users on social media trolled her for this move.

X
Kani Kusruti at Cannes 2024 Photo: X
info_icon

Actor Kani Kusruti grabbed the spotlight at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival not just with her movie ‘All We Imagine As Light’ but also with her sartorial choice. The actor made a statement when she appeared on the red carpet with a watermelon-shaped clutch. The watermelon has grown to be a symbol of Palestine as it represents the colours on its flag. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about why she chose to make a statement with her outfit and also talked about how she was trolled by a section of the audience for her choice.

In a conversation with India Today, Kani Kusruti opened up about how she was thinking of making a statement for Palestine and Gaza at the Cannes Red Carpet. She said, “Many of us are doing things to show solidarity, and I wanted to do the same when at Cannes. I found this clutch while we were still figuring out if we could embroider something on the outfit, put on a brooch, or paint the Gaza map. And since we were all wearing solid on that particular day, I picked up a white dress that added to the colour of the Palestine map.”

Kusruti also talked about how she was trolled by a section of social media users for showing her solidarity with Palestine. She mentioned how she was unbothered by the trolling. She continued, “Honestly, this hasn't happened for the first time. I am used to it. Sometimes, I also wonder why actors even get so much attention, even for a film. We are all just doing our work. As for this time, some people said I supported Gaza and why didn't I talk about Israel, or the war in Ukraine? The whataboutery goes on but I am just not bothered. It's everyone's right to question, so it's okay. We all have our individual beliefs.”

Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ was the first Indian film since 1994 to compete in the main competition and went on to win the Grand Prix at Cannes. On the work front, the actor was last seen in ‘Thalaimai Seyalagam’ where she played the role of Durga.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. KCET Result 2024 Declared On cetonline.karantaka.gov.in| How To Check Karnataka CET Result
  2. Reporter's Guarantee | Mandi Voices Unemployment Concerns
  3. SC To Hear On Jun 3 Delhi Govt Plea Seeking Direction To Haryana To Release Surplus Water
  4. Delhi's Mungeshpur DID NOT Record 52.9 Degree Celsius, IMD Clarifies Station Error
  5. Outlook News Wrap, June 1: Pune Teen's Mother Arrested, No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal & More Stories
Entertainment News
  1. Karan Tejpal's 'Stolen’, About Missing Girl Children, Only Indian Film Headed For Venice
  2. Daughter Of Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Files Court Petition To Remove Father's Last Name
  3. Bhumi Pednekar Starts Shoot For Maiden Series 'Daldal'
  4. After OTT Debut With ‘Gunaah’, Jia Narigara To Share Screen With Abhishek Bachchan
  5. Saloni Batra Opens Up On Her 'Gaanth' Role, Says She Had To Work On Her ‘Body Language, Tone’
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: French Open - Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Best friend Paula Badosa; DK Bids Adieu To Cricket Via Social Media
  2. Dinesh Karthik Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket
  3. Jose Mourinho In Talks With Fenerbahce: Decorated Portuguese Coach Eyes Turkiye Move
  4. IND Vs BAN Warm-Up, T20 World Cup Live Blog: Focus On Playing XIs As India Meet Bangladesh
  5. WI Vs PNG, T20 World Cup: Men In Maroon Face Assadollah Vala & Co In Their Opening Match
World News
  1. Japan Billionaire Maezawa Cancels Moon Trip Due To Uncertainty Over SpaceX Rocket Development
  2. Whitney Museum And MTA Collaborate To Bring Vibrant Artworks To NYC Subway Stations
  3. From Garlic Bread To Caprese: Savory Martinis Are The Latest Cocktail Trend In NYC This Summer
  4. Why 18-29 Year-Olds Are Loving Facebook Again?
  5. African National Party, Which Freed South Africa From Apartheid, Sees End To 30-Year Majority
Latest Stories
  1. T20 World Cup: 45 Major League Cricket Players Feature In Tournament As Cricket Rises In USA
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: French Open - Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Best friend Paula Badosa; DK Bids Adieu To Cricket Via Social Media
  3. No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, Court Defers Bail Hearing; ED Says Delhi CM Made 'Misleading Claims'
  4. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7 LIVE Updates: Polling Ends For General Elections, Results On June 4
  5. Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Chiharu Shida-Nami Matsuyama, Live Streaming, Singapore Open, Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  6. ‘Time For This War To End’: Biden Presents Israel's 3-Phase Plan For Gaza Ceasefire
  7. Phase 7 Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 57 Seats, 8 States/UTs; PM Modi, Anurag Thakur Among Political Bigwigs In Fray
  8. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child