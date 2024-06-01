Kusruti also talked about how she was trolled by a section of social media users for showing her solidarity with Palestine. She mentioned how she was unbothered by the trolling. She continued, “Honestly, this hasn't happened for the first time. I am used to it. Sometimes, I also wonder why actors even get so much attention, even for a film. We are all just doing our work. As for this time, some people said I supported Gaza and why didn't I talk about Israel, or the war in Ukraine? The whataboutery goes on but I am just not bothered. It's everyone's right to question, so it's okay. We all have our individual beliefs.”