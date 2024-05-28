South Cinema

'All We Imagine As Light' Actor Kani Kusruti Breaks Down Recalling Financial Struggles: Had Rs 3,000 In My Account

Kani Kusruti said there were times when she had to act in films that she was not interested in doing but had to do for a living.

Instagram
Kani Kusruti on financial struggles Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Indian actress Kani Kusruti is currently on cloud nine for her film 'All We Imagine As Light' winning big at the Cannes Film Festival. Kani has been raved for her performance in the Payal Kapadia's directorial. The feature film won the Grand Prix award at Cannes 2024. Today, Kani is a big name and the entire world has recognised her work. She has come a long way from Malayalam cinema to getting appreciation on the global platform. In an interview, Kani recalled the financial struggles she faced when she entered the industry.

Kani told Asianet News, "I am at peace only when I am financially independent''. She also said there were times when she had to act in films that she was not interested in doing but had to do for a living.

Kani Kusruti was trying to fight back her tears recalling about bagging the lead role in the critically acclaimed 2020 Malayalam film 'Biriyaani'. FYI, the 38-year-actor won the Best Actress award at the Kerala State Film Awards and at the Moscow International Film Festival. It was written by Sajin Baabu.

She said Sajin approached her at a time when she had no money. After reading the script, she told him she has many problems with it and won't be able to do it. Kani asked him to look for another actor.

Kani said she was not interested in doing the film but she didn't have any money. She recalls being offered around Rs 70,000 which was a huge amount for her at that time. ''I had only around Rs 3,000 in my account. So getting Rs 70,000 was a good thing. So that is how I did it,'' said the actress as she turned emotional.

She further said, ''In the future too, if I don't have the circumstances to earn a living, I may have to do things which I don't want to. There are many people like that''.

