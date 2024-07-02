Kamal Haasan Reveals Reason Behind Not Reuniting With Rajinikanth: There’s No Envy And It’s Two Different Paths

As per a report in Indian Express, Kamal Haasan opened up about his friendship with Rajinikanth and if they would work together again or do cameo appearances in each other's films in the future. The 'Vikram' actor said they have done many films together and it's not a new combination. He added, ''Then we decided not to work together. We are not like two competitors. We had the same mentor (Tamil filmmaker K Balachander). Unlike any other place, the competition is there, openly. But there’s no envy and it’s two different paths''.