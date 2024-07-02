South Cinema

Kamal Haasan Reveals Reason Behind Not Reuniting With Rajinikanth: There’s No Envy And It’s Two Different Paths

Kamal Haasan said he and Rajinikanth have done many films together and it's not a new combination. They were last seen in the Hindi film 'Geraftaar' in 1985, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan.

Instagram
Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Kamal Haasan, 69 and Rajinikanth, 73, are the veteran superstars of the Indian film industry. Both have delivered several blockbusters in their respective career span. For the unversed, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth were last seen in the Hindi film 'Geraftaar' in 1985, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan. Since then Ulaganayagan and Thalaivar never shared the same screen space but both support each other's work and also share a great camaraderie. For the unversed, both appeared together in nearly 16 films including 'Apoorva Raagangal', '16 Vayathinile', 'Aval Appadithan', 'Thillu Mullu', 'Ilamai Oonjal Aadukirathu', 'Moondru Mudichu', and 'Ninaithale Inikkum' among others. 

As per a report in Indian Express, Kamal Haasan opened up about his friendship with Rajinikanth and if they would work together again or do cameo appearances in each other's films in the future. The 'Vikram' actor said they have done many films together and it's not a new combination. He added, ''Then we decided not to work together. We are not like two competitors. We had the same mentor (Tamil filmmaker K Balachander). Unlike any other place, the competition is there, openly. But there’s no envy and it’s two different paths''.

He further said, “We also never make snide remarks about each other. We made this call when we were in our 20s; it’s not that we became older and wiser now''.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan made a special cameo appearance in Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' that released on June 27. He played Supreme Yaskin in the sci-fi thriller. He has been getting rave reviews for his short yet impactful performance in the Prabhas-led film. It has already crossed Rs 600 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Kamal Haasan's next is the much-awaited sequel, 'Indian 2'. Directed by S Shankar, the film will see Haasan reprising his role of Senapathy, a freedom fighter turned vigilante who fights against corruption in the country. The film also stars Siddharth and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles.

Rajinikanth's last film was 'Lal Salaam'. He will be next seen in 'Vettaiyan' directed by T. J. Gnanavel.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 121; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  2. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  3. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
  4. 'How Many Pages In Constitution': Did Anurag Thakur's Question Stump Rahul Gandhi? Fake Video Goes Viral
  5. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 400 Crore Mark In India
  2. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  3. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  4. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  5. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
Sports News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: USA Back in The Game; Men's Football Team Vies For Medal After 16 Years
  2. IPL: BCCI To Meet Franchise Owners To Finalise Retention Policy Later This Month - Report
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
  4. ROM Vs NED, UEFA Euro 2024: Netherlands Book Quarter-Finals Spot With Romania Thrashing- In Pics
  5. Lanka Premier League 2024: Colombo Strikers Open Campaign With 51-Run Win Over Kandy Falcons
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Collect Mud, Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet On His Exit Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: Death Toll In Hathras Stampede Rises To 121; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign