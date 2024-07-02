Kamal Haasan Reveals Reason Behind Not Reuniting With Rajinikanth: There’s No Envy And It’s Two Different Paths

Kamal Haasan, 69 and Rajinikanth, 73, are the veteran superstars of the Indian film industry. Both have delivered several blockbusters in their respective career span. For the unversed, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth were last seen in the Hindi film 'Geraftaar' in 1985, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan. Since then Ulaganayagan and Thalaivar never shared the same screen space but both support each other's work and also share a great camaraderie. For the unversed, both appeared together in nearly 16 films including 'Apoorva Raagangal', '16 Vayathinile', 'Aval Appadithan', 'Thillu Mullu', 'Ilamai Oonjal Aadukirathu', 'Moondru Mudichu', and 'Ninaithale Inikkum' among others.
As per a report in Indian Express, Kamal Haasan opened up about his friendship with Rajinikanth and if they would work together again or do cameo appearances in each other's films in the future. The 'Vikram' actor said they have done many films together and it's not a new combination. He added, ''Then we decided not to work together. We are not like two competitors. We had the same mentor (Tamil filmmaker K Balachander). Unlike any other place, the competition is there, openly. But there’s no envy and it’s two different paths''.
He further said, “We also never make snide remarks about each other. We made this call when we were in our 20s; it’s not that we became older and wiser now''.
On the work front, Kamal Haasan made a special cameo appearance in Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' that released on June 27. He played Supreme Yaskin in the sci-fi thriller. He has been getting rave reviews for his short yet impactful performance in the Prabhas-led film. It has already crossed Rs 600 crore mark at the worldwide box office.
Kamal Haasan's next is the much-awaited sequel, 'Indian 2'. Directed by S Shankar, the film will see Haasan reprising his role of Senapathy, a freedom fighter turned vigilante who fights against corruption in the country. The film also stars Siddharth and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles.
Rajinikanth's last film was 'Lal Salaam'. He will be next seen in 'Vettaiyan' directed by T. J. Gnanavel.