She claimed meeting Mukesh while shooting the film Calender. ''During the shoot, he asked me to come to his home in Vyttila. When I refused, he implied that everyone makes such compromises. Later, when I approached Innocent for help to secure AMMA membership, he directed me to someone else. However, Mukesh later confronted me, asking, ‘You are trying to get into AMMA without my knowledge? Nothing happens in Malayalam cinema without my knowledge,’” said the actress.