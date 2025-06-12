Aamir Khan Confirms Cameo In Rajinikanth And Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie

While talking about how he joined the project, Aamir said, "I really enjoyed doing it and working with Rajini. I am big, huge fan of Rajini. I have a lot of love and respect for Rajini sir. So, I did not even hear the script. When Lokesh told me he wanted me to do a cameo in Rajini sir's movie, I said, 'Done. Whatever it is, I am doing it.'"