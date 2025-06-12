Aamir Khan Confirms Cameo In Rajinikanth And Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie

There have been reports of superstar Aamir Khan having a cameo in Rajinikanth starrer Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Aamir has finally confirmed it. In an interview with Zoom, when a fan asked him about the rumours of his cameo in Coolie, he confirmed it. He also said he agreed to be part of the film without even reading the script.
The fan asked Aamir Khan about his role in Coolie, to which he said, "Yaar ye to bada mushkil sawaal pooch rahe hai (You're asking me a difficult teacher). I am not allowed to answer all this. You're putting me in a difficult situation. So, yes, I am doing a film with Lokesh and I am playing a cameo in Coolie."
While talking about how he joined the project, Aamir said, "I really enjoyed doing it and working with Rajini. I am big, huge fan of Rajini. I have a lot of love and respect for Rajini sir. So, I did not even hear the script. When Lokesh told me he wanted me to do a cameo in Rajini sir's movie, I said, 'Done. Whatever it is, I am doing it.'"
Recently, Aamir confirmed of collaborating with Kanagaraj for a superhero film. The production will start in the latter half of 2026.
During a recent media interaction, he said, "Lokesh and I are doing a film together. It's a superhero film — a big-scale action outing. The film will begin in the second half of 2026. We have both signed it. I cannot reveal anything further."
About Coolie
Coolie is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year. It has produced by Sun Pictures. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Reba Monica John, and Monisha Blessy in significant roles.
Coolie will hit theatres on August 14, ahead of Independence Day.