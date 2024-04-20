Art & Entertainment

Sonu Sood Introduces Fans To His Pawdorable Gym Buddy ‘Pyare Mohan’

Actor Sonu Sood, who is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Fateh’, had a new partner in the gym for a workout on Saturday.

Advertisement

Instagram
Sonu Sood Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Sonu Sood, who is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Fateh’, had a new partner in the gym for a workout on Saturday.

Actor Sonu Sood, who is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Fateh’, had a new partner in the gym for a workout on Saturday.

The actor took to his Instagram and introduced his new gym buddy to his fans in a video. The video shows him in the company of a pip ‘Pyare Mohan’. The actor said that he is inspiring him to workout "harder". He also urged fans to adopt stray dogs.

The actor also did biceps curls on a cable machine as he lovingly held the pup in one hand.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Sood was seen getting into a heartfelt conversation with a specially-abled fan, who travelled to Mumbai all the way from Jharkhand to meet the actor. The video, which went viral on social media, received heaps of praise from the netizens.

On the work front, Sood is looking forward to the release of his upcoming actioner 'Fateh'. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role. Sonu Sood had previously said that the audience would witness Hollywood-like action in the film, which took three years to be written and prepped.

The cybercrime thriller is produced by Sood’s Shakti Sagar Productions in collaboration with Zee Studios.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
  8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final