Sonam Kapoor Announces Pregnancy; Shares Pictures Flaunting Her Baby Bump

Actress Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share the news of her pregnancy with her fans. She shared pictures from her maternity photoshoot with her husband Anand Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are expecting their first baby in the fall

Updated: 21 Mar 2022 1:15 pm

Actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first baby. The actress took to Instagram a little while ago to share the news with her fans. Posting a series of pictures from her maternity shoot, Sonam wrote that the little one is due this fall.

In the pictures, Sonam Kapoor can be seen lying with her head on Ahuja’s lap. The two can be seen hugging the baby bump. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022 (sic).”

Commenting on the post, other celebrities wished them luck. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Wohoooooooo soooo happy for you both can’t wait for the babies to play (sic).” Actress Dia Mirza commented, “Such wonderful news!!! So happy for you @sonamkapoor and @anandahuja.” Besides this, other celebs like Athiya Shetty, Karisma Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Ekta Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar also congratulated the couple. Sonam Kapoor's cousins Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor also reacted to the post and shared their wishes.

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018. Sonam Kapoor’s pregnancy rumours have been doing the rounds for a while now. However, in July last year, the actress refuted these by sharing a story on Instagram where she uploaded a video enjoying a cup of ginger tea. “Hot water bottle and ginger tea for first day of my period (sic),” she had captioned the story.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the film ‘The Zoya Factor’ which hit screens in 2019. She also did in a cameo role in the Anil Kapoor-Anurag Kashyap starrer 'AK Vs AK', which was released on Netflix in 2020. The actress will soon be seen in the film ‘Blind’, which is being directed by filmmaker Shome Makhija. The film is the Bollywood remake of the 2011 Korean action thriller of the same name. Sonam Kapoor wrapped up the shoot of the film in February last year.

