Sona Mohapatra Reveals How People Respond When She Puts Up Pics 'Where I’m Not All Covered Up'

Singer Sona Mohapatra expressed frustration over the recurring comments she receives on social media whenever she shares posts where she is "not all covered up", with many tagging her #MeToo callouts against Anu Malik.

Sona Mohapatra Photo: Instagram
On Monday, the singer, who has belted out songs such as 'Bedardi Raja' and 'Ambarsariya', to name a few, took to X and shared a music video of 'Senti Akhiyan' featuring her looking dazzling in a fiery red ensemble.

She captioned the clip: “Everytime I put up a picture, or post, in this case, #musicvideo clip where I’m not all covered up,many comments tagging my #MeToo call outs Anu Malik and Kailash Kher appear, some state their disdain and insinuate that I deserve what I got, after all I wear such clothes.”

Mohapatra had accused Anu Malik and Kailash Kher of sexual harassment in 2018 and 2019 when the #MeToo movement gained momentum in India.

