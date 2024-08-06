Last month, it was reported that ‘Son Of Sardaar 2’ is all set to go on the floors with Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The news left fans excited for the sequel of ‘Son Of Sardaar’ which was released in 2012. Fans waited with bated breath for updates on the movie. Turns out, the makers heard them, and they shared a video that announced that they had started working on the highly anticipated project.
Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), Ajay Devgn shared a video which revealed that ‘Son Of Sardaar 2’ has begun shooting in the UK. The video opens with a shot of Devgn offering prayers at a gurudwara. As the video progresses, Mrunal Thakur is introduced in a Punjabi suit while she plays the dhol with enthusiasm. The video also featured Yug Devgn who posed along with the clapboard of the film. Sharing the video, he wrote, “The journey of #SonOfSardaar2 begins with prayers, blessings, and an amazing team #JyotiDeshpande @nrpachisia @talrejapravin @KumarMangat @jiostudios @ADFFilms @danishdevgn.”
Take a look at the video shared by the actor here.
Recently, it was reported that Sanjay Dutt has been removed from ‘Son Of Sardaar 2’ as he was unable to clear the visa requirements. The actor’s visa was rejected because he was previously arrested under the TADA and the Arms Act for possessing illegal firearms during the 1993 Bombay Blasts. Reportedly, he has been replaced by Ravi Kishan.
‘Son Of Sardaar 2’ will be presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, with N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja also serving as producers, and Kumar Mangat Pathak taking on the role of co-producer.