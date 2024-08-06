Last month, it was reported that ‘Son Of Sardaar 2’ is all set to go on the floors with Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The news left fans excited for the sequel of ‘Son Of Sardaar’ which was released in 2012. Fans waited with bated breath for updates on the movie. Turns out, the makers heard them, and they shared a video that announced that they had started working on the highly anticipated project.