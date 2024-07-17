As reported by Punjab News Express, the makers have got Kubbra Sait on board to play an interesting role in the comedy film. The report mentioned that the actor will begin shooting overseas for her role from the next month onwards. The specifics of her role have been kept under wraps. The report also quoted a source close to the development who said, “Kubbra Sait has joined the cast of Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Mrunal Thakur in ‘Son of Sardar 2.’ While the specifics of her role are being kept under wraps, it is known that she will play an interesting character in this big-screen entertainer directed by Vijay Arora.”