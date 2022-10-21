Sohum Shah: This Diwali Is Very Special To Me As I’ll Be In My Hometown To Celebrate

Sohum Shah has left the masses impressed with his amazing performance as Bheema Bharti in the recently released second season of Maharani which was eagerly awaited by his fans. As the actor is continuously busy in back-to-back shoots, he has confirmed his Diwali plans with his family and friends.

As the season of Diwali is going on, the fans of Bollywood celebs are always eager to know how their favourite star is planning to celebrate this auspicious occasion. Amid all the busy schedules, our very own Bheema Bharti aka Sohum Shah has decided to celebrate this Diwali with his family and friends in his hometown, Sri Ganganagar.

While sharing his Diwali plans, Sohum Shah shares, "This Diwali is very special to me as I will be in my hometown to celebrate Diwali with my family and friends. Apart from this, I am extremely grateful for the love fans and the audience has shown for Maharani 2. This has truly been a moment of the year for me."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sohum Shah won the hearts of the masses with his amazing performance as Bheema Bharti in ‘Maharani 2’, he has an interesting lineup of ‘Sanaa’ with Radhika Madan and ‘Dahaad’.