Social Media Users Find Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Lookalike In Iranian Model Mahlagha Jaberi

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next be seen in ace director Mani Ratnam's epic film 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part One' to be released on September 30.

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 7:37 pm

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a doppelganger in Iranian model Mahlagha Jaberi and fans on social media can't stop talking about the uncanny resemblance between the two.

Bachchan's lookalike is identified as the 33-years-old Iranian-American fashion model who is based out of California. She is also a sensation on Instagram where she has a following of 4.1 million.

Jaberi has walked the red carpet at Cannes film festival in 2021 and 2022 and has also been a part of several fashion celebrations.

Bachchan is the winner of the Miss World 1994 pageant. She is known for her work in Hindi and Tamil films. In her two-decade-long journey in the acting business, the actress has received numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri in 2009 and the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the Government of France in 2012.

On the work front, Bachchan will be seen in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'.



The film is based on the classic Tamil novel 'Ponniyin Selvan' by eminent writer Kalki. The film, called by Ratnam as his dream project, will be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country.

The film has the best business handling for each of its departments. A. R. Rahman is scoring the music for this epic film and the cinematography is by Ravi Varman. National Award-winning art director Thotta Tharani is in charge of production design while Mani Ratnam's trusted editor Sreekar Prasad is the editor.

[With Inputs From IANS]

