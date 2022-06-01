The whole nation was left in shock after the death of singer KK death on May 31, at the age of 53.

The singer passed away after performing live in Kolkata. Reportedly, he fell sick while his performance at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. He was quickly taken to a private hospital where he was announced dead.

Many celebrities have expressed grief and sadness over such a prominent loss.

Actor Ranveer Singh took to Instagram.

Singer Mohit Chauhan believed it was not his time to go.

KK... not fair man. Not your time to go. This was the last time we were together to announce a tour together. How can you just go??? In shock. In grief. A ear dear friend, a brother is gone. RIP KK. Love you. pic.twitter.com/lCdwIRf3W6 — Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) May 31, 2022

Actor Vicky Kaushal said, "Your magical voice will live on forever; Thank you for your evergreen songs. RIP KK!"

Actors Manoj Bajpayee and Ajay Devgn felt his demise as a personal loss.

It’s so so heartbreaking!! A talent with grace & dignity! Pure gem of a person ! Known him for many years!! Will take a lot of time to come to terms with this loss!! Condolences to his family & friends!! #RIPKK SPEECHLESS!! ॐ शान्ति 🙏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) May 31, 2022

It seems so ominous. The news of KK’s death that too right after a live performance is terrible. He sang for films I was associated with, so his loss seems that much more personal.

RIP #KrishnakumarKunnath.

Prayers & condolences to his family🙏 pic.twitter.com/HOOjgs4tY5 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 31, 2022

Singer Mika Singh took to Twitter to express his loss.

Yet another shocking and heartbreaking news.. the most talented and the down to earth singer @kk_singer_live sadly passed away today. Oh God what is happening? May God bless his soul and he rest in eternal peace. Still in complete shock 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/yS5ENjZ53v — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) May 31, 2022

Actor Vivek Oberoi believes "it is a sad day for all of us."

Actor Himansh Kohli took to Twitter as well.

It's painful to lose another gem in such a short while. KK ji was an extremely gifted and versatile singer, we have loved his music since forever and it feels suffocating to live in a world without it. May the soul who brought peace to all of his listeners, rests in it. #RIPKK pic.twitter.com/dR5GSVnFTF — Himansh Kohli (@himanshkohli) May 31, 2022

Actor Rajkummar Rao and actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor shared their grief via Instagram stories.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur, who collaborated with KK on songs like ‘Sajde’, expressed her shock too.

Just can’t believe that our beloved #KK is no more. This really can’t be true.

The voice of love has gone.

This is heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/EiAp12v5s3 — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) May 31, 2022

Krishnakumar Kunnath, or KK, began his career in 1996 and gave the world hits such as 'Pal', 'Ajab Si', 'Khuda Jaane', 'Dil Ibadat', 'Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai', 'Beete Lamhein', among many others. His songs pondered a wide range of emotions.

His legacy will live on through his voice and evergreen songs.