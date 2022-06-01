Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
KK's Death Leaves Film Industry In Shock: Celebrities Express Grief Over The Loss

Singer KK, aka Krishnakumar Kunnath, passed away at the age of 53. Bollywood celebrities are not able to process this very prominent loss.

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 11:01 am

The whole nation was left in shock after the death of singer KK death on May 31, at the age of 53.  

The singer passed away after performing live in Kolkata. Reportedly, he fell sick while his performance at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. He was quickly taken to a private hospital where he was announced dead. 

Many celebrities have expressed grief and sadness over such a prominent loss. 

Actor Ranveer Singh took to Instagram. 

ranveer singh on kk death PHOTO

Singer Mohit Chauhan believed it was not his time to go. 

Actor Vicky Kaushal said, "Your magical voice will live on forever; Thank you for your evergreen songs. RIP KK!"

vicky kaushal on kk death PHOTO

Actors Manoj Bajpayee and Ajay Devgn felt his demise as a personal loss. 

Singer Mika Singh took to Twitter to express his loss. 

Actor Vivek Oberoi believes "it is a sad day for all of us."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Actor Himansh Kohli took to Twitter as well. 

Actor Rajkummar Rao and actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor shared their grief via Instagram stories. 

rajkummar rao on kk death PHOTO

mira rajput on kk death PHOTO

Singer Harshdeep Kaur, who collaborated with KK on songs like ‘Sajde’, expressed her shock too. 

Krishnakumar Kunnath, or KK, began his career in 1996 and gave the world hits such as 'Pal', 'Ajab Si', 'Khuda Jaane', 'Dil Ibadat', 'Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai', 'Beete Lamhein', among many others. His songs pondered a wide range of emotions.

His legacy will live on through his voice and evergreen songs. 

