Siddharth To Feature Next In A Love Story Titled ‘Miss You’, R Madhavan Shares Actor’s First Look

Actor Siddharth’s next film has been officially announced. Titled ‘Miss You’, it is directed by N Rajasekhar.

First Look Of Siddharth's Next Film ‘Miss You’ Photo: X
Actor Siddharth will next be seen in Shankar’s ‘Indian 2’ and S Sashikanth's ‘The Test’, and now adding to the excitement, the actor’s next film post these two projects has also been announced. The film is titled ‘Miss You’. Directed by N Rajasekhar, the film will also star Ashika Ranganath in the lead role.

The actor’s first look from the film was shared by director Lokesh Kanagaraj and actors R Madhavan and Sivakarthikeyan. All three of them took to X (formerly Twitter) to share Siddharth’s first look from the film. 

In the first look poster of the film, Siddharth is seen wearing a travel backpack with a train in the background. It hints that the film might be travel-related. “After the multiple Award winning #Chithha my dear bro Sid picks up a (heart emoji) story on the way after ages,” wrote Madhavan as he shared the poster. He further added, “Roses are red, Violets are Blue, Sid's next romance film is "Miss you". We know you've all missed him too. The Lover Man Sid is back. This is going to be historic as well. The heart flutter.”

Sivakarthikeyan too wished the team and wrote, “Happy to release the first look of my dear brother #Siddharth's #MissYou. Wishing the best to the entire team for huge success.” Lastly, Lokesh shared the film’s first look and wrote, “Delighted to unveil the #MissYouFirstLook. My Hearty wishes to #Siddharth bro and the entire team.”

As for ‘Miss You’, it is helmed by Rajasekhar, who is known for his Tamil films ‘Mapla Singam’ and ‘Kalathil Santhippom’. On the other hand, Ashika is known for the Telugu film ‘Naa Saami Ranga’. Ghibran will be composing the music for ‘Miss You’ while KG Venkatesh and Dinesh Ponraj will work as the cinematographer and editor, respectively. 

Workwise, Siddharth is all set to collaborate with Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh in ‘Indian 2’, which is a sequel to the 1996 hit Indian. It will be released on July 12. ‘Indian 2’ will be released in Telugu as ‘Bharateeyudu 2’ and Hindi as ‘Hindustani 2’. Siddharth, on the other hand, will be sharing the screen with Madhavan and Nayanthara in the sports drama, ‘The Test’.

