Siddharth To Feature Next In A Love Story Titled ‘Miss You’, R Madhavan Shares Actor’s First Look

In the first look poster of the film, Siddharth is seen wearing a travel backpack with a train in the background. It hints that the film might be travel-related. “After the multiple Award winning #Chithha my dear bro Sid picks up a (heart emoji) story on the way after ages,” wrote Madhavan as he shared the poster. He further added, “Roses are red, Violets are Blue, Sid's next romance film is "Miss you". We know you've all missed him too. The Lover Man Sid is back. This is going to be historic as well. The heart flutter.”