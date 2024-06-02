Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Enjoy Romantic Vacay Under The Tuscan Sun-View Pics

On Saturday, Aditi shared a bunch of pics with Siddharth basking in the Tuscan sun. “Grateful and (love emoji) #underthetuscansun,” she wrote in the caption as she shared them on Instagram handle. In most of the pics, the couple is seen romantically posing. There are also some solo pics of Aditi and of course, it was clicked by her beau. In one pic, the 'Heeramandi' actress was seen sitting on the grass, amidst the breathtaking background.