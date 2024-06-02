Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Enjoy Romantic Vacay Under The Tuscan Sun-View Pics

After making stunning appearances at Cannes 2024, actress Aditi Rao Hydari is currently enjoying some romantic time with her fiance Siddharth. The couple who got engaged in March this year jetted off to Italy, and they are in Tuscany having a great time there. They took to their respective Instagram handles to share their loved-up pics from the getaway.
On Saturday, Aditi shared a bunch of pics with Siddharth basking in the Tuscan sun. “Grateful and (love emoji) #underthetuscansun,” she wrote in the caption as she shared them on Instagram handle. In most of the pics, the couple is seen romantically posing. There are also some solo pics of Aditi and of course, it was clicked by her beau. In one pic, the 'Heeramandi' actress was seen sitting on the grass, amidst the breathtaking background.
Have a look at the pics of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth here.
Siddharth also shared glimpses of their vacay in Tuscany. Sharing pics and a video, he wrote, “Tuscany you Beauty. #UndertheTuscanSun. Everything I'd dreamt it would be. Sometimes feels like I'm in an Asterix & Obelix Adventure in Italy. Thank you for making sure I didn't miss my flight @aditiraohydari (sic)''.
Aditi and Siddharth got engaged in March this year. Sharing a picture with Siddharth, the actress wrote, “He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.” Same pic was also shared by Siddharth with same caption and changing the pronoun.
In an interview with ANI, Aditi said that she is in the happiest phase while opening up about her engagement and added, “It’s great and absolutely fantastic. I feel very lucky''.
In another interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress revealed why she and Siddharth decided to make their engagement public. Aditi said, “Jo bhi special hone wala hai, mujhe shuruat ek special jagah se karni thi. Woh meri family ka ek temple hai, which is 400 years old, I wanted to go there and do puja. There, I had a little engagement. (Whenever something special happens in her family, we visit our 400-year-old temple to seek blessings. So, for engagement, we also went there)''.