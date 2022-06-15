Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Siddhant Kapoor Says His Friends Gave Him Drinks Laced With Drugs

Siddhanth Kapoor, son of actor Shakti Kapoor, appeared before the police here on Tuesday in connection with a case related to drugs consumption.

Siddhant Kapoor Says His Friends Gave Him Drinks Laced With Drugs
Siddhant Kapoor Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 10:07 am

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor, son of actor Shakti Kapoor, appeared before the police here on Tuesday in connection with a case related to drug consumption.

Five persons, including Siddhanth Kapoor, were arrested on Monday on charges of consumption of drugs during a party at a Bengaluru hotel.

Siddhanth Kapoor told the police during the inquiry that someone had given him drinks and cigarettes laced with drugs. He also told the investigators that he did not know about the drugs.

"Siddhanth Kapoor claimed that drugs were mixed in his drinks and he didn't know about it. He told the police that he had been in Bengaluru many times to attend parties as DJ. This was the fourth time that he went to the hotel from where he was arrested. We have got the guest list and suspicious persons will be called for questioning," said Bhimashankar Guled, DCP (East).

The police said Siddhanth Kapoor also said that he has many friends in Bengaluru. The police have seized the mobile phones of Siddhanth Kapoor and four other accused who were arrested along with him and sent them for data retrieval.

The police are also looking into the drug peddling angle. The luxury hotel owner and the organizers of the rave party have been sent notices. The event management company representatives are also being called for questioning.

Along with Siddhanth Kapoor, the police have arrested Akhil Soni, business manager of Mind Fire Solutions, Harjoth Singh, an industrialist, Hani, a digital marketing entrepreneur, and Akhil, a photographer.

The police had seized 7 gm MDMA crystals and 10 gm of marijuana after raiding the rave party at The Park in Bengaluru late on Sunday night.

According to the police, medical tests confirmed the consumption of cocaine by Siddhanth Kapoor and the other accused persons.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Siddhant Kapoor Shakti Kapoor Drug Case Narcotics Drug Consumption Shraddha Kapoor Siddhant Kapoor Drug Case Siddhant Kapoor Bailed Bollywood Actor
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Arrested In Bengaluru On Alleged Drug Consumption Charges

Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Arrested In Bengaluru On Alleged Drug Consumption Charges

SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Preview, Streaming

SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Preview, Streaming