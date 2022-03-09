Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
Shweta Tiwari On Breastfeeding In Public: 'I’m Not Doing Anything Wrong; I’m Not Snorting Drugs'

Actress Shweta Tiwari discusses the lack of public breastfeeding facilities for women and states that she isn't bothered about upsetting people by feeding her son in public places.

Actress Shweta Tiwari Instagram - @shweta.tiwari

Updated: 09 Mar 2022 11:38 pm

Actress Shweta Tiwari drew attention to society's gender disparities in public restrooms. She claimed that as someone who 'enjoys' breastfeeding, she had difficulty finding designated breastfeeding areas in public places.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she discussed body image issues, beauty standards, and insecurities she has faced in the past, as well as how she overcame them.

She said, "I like breastfeeding. As a mother, I enjoy doing that. I was breastfeeding my son when he was three-and-a-half years old during Covid times. It’s such a taboo, airports don’t have breastfeeding areas. They have smoking areas, though. Ladies’ washrooms have a diaper changing area, but you won’t find them in men’s washrooms. Do only women travel with children?"

Tiwari cited the example of fellow actor Karanvir Bohra who once spoke out about the lack of feeding areas in men's washrooms. Adding to it she said she doesn't care if she makes people uncomfortable by feeding in public.

She said she is unconcerned about such things and is happy to feed even in restaurants. "I don’t know if it made anyone else uncomfortable. I’m not doing anything wrong. I’m not snorting drugs. I am feeding my hungry child. I have to do it. If someone is getting uncomfortable, I’m sorry, get up and go."

Tiwari, who rose to fame after starring in the popular TV show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', has also appeared in shows like 'Parvarish', 'Begusarai', and 'Meri Dad Ki Dulhan'.

