Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Tiwari Joins Salman Khan's 'Bhaijaan'

'Bhaijaan', titled 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' previously, is a story about a patriarchal family in which the eldest son lords over everyone.

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 8:04 pm

Actor Salman Khan's upcoming family entertainer 'Bhaijaan', earlier called 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' is expanding its cast with the addition of Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari.  She was handpicked by Khan himself and will star alongside Jassie Gill. The film's plot revolves around a patriarchal family in which the eldest son lords over everyone. 

 "Palak has been handpicked by Salman himself. She will be seen opposite Jassie and has an amazing track in the film. She has joined the shoot,” a source told The Times of India.

Palak Tiwari was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with the horror movie ‘Rosie: The Saffron Chapter’. It is now unclear which movie will be her debut. 

The film has already gone through a lot of changes. Sajid Nadiadwala was going to produce the film but he has since pulled out of the project. Actor Aayush Sharma has also opted out. Khan has taken over the production and the film will now feature a new cast.

“'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' started shooting on Salman’s farm on the outskirts of Mumbai last month, and now the title has been changed to a shorter Bhaijaan. The reason behind this is the fact that, Bhaijaan is the affectionate name fans use for Salman. In fact, Bhaijaan was the title Salman wanted for this particular project, a family saga of patriarchal family where the eldest son lords over the rest of the family,” a source had said about the film earlier.

