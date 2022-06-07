Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ has been renamed to ‘Bhaijaan’. The project has faced a lot of changes in the last year. Sajid Nadiadwala was going to produce the film but he has since pulled out of the project. Actor Aayush Sharma has also opted out. Khan has taken over the production and the film will now feature a new cast.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the development revealed the reasons.

“'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' started shooting on Salman’s farm on the outskirts of Mumbai last month, and now the title has been changed to a shorter Bhaijaan. The reason behind this is the fact that, Bhaijaan is the affectionate name fans use for Salman. In fact, Bhaijaan was the title Salman wanted for this particular project, a family saga of patriarchal family where the eldest son lords over the rest of the family,” the source said.

“Salman’s role in the film is similar to the one he plays in real life in his own family. Salman Khan, in all his wisdom, has decided to eponymously name the film after his own character,” the source added.

Fans are now wondering if this film is a sequel to Khan’s 2018 movie ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’.