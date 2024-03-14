In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Shriya Saran revealed that one piece of advice that she received from Rajinikanth which changed how she perceived failure. Saran and Rajinikanth worked together in ‘Shivaji: The Boss’ that released in 2007. She recalled, "I worked with some amazing actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni who taught me that meditations can be helpful in managing everything around, and Rajinikanth said, ‘Hey beautiful, today you are doing well. Tomorrow you will fail miserably. But tomorrow when you try to rise again, be nice to people; they will help you through that so always be nice and kind to people.’"