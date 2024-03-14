Shriya Saran has managed to carve a niche for herself with her work in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. The actor has a dedicated fan base that constantly roots for her on social media. While she has now become one of the most successful actors in the industry, she did go through her fair share of struggles. In a recent interview, she opened up about the failure she faced in the initial days of her career and the advice she had received from Rajinikanth.
In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Shriya Saran revealed that one piece of advice that she received from Rajinikanth which changed how she perceived failure. Saran and Rajinikanth worked together in ‘Shivaji: The Boss’ that released in 2007. She recalled, "I worked with some amazing actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni who taught me that meditations can be helpful in managing everything around, and Rajinikanth said, ‘Hey beautiful, today you are doing well. Tomorrow you will fail miserably. But tomorrow when you try to rise again, be nice to people; they will help you through that so always be nice and kind to people.’"
She also recalled how working on one film changed her. She said, “I ran away from the film set once. I used to pull their chair, and my director used to fall on the floor. I literally made them cry, including Chiyaan Vikram. But I'm very grateful to them because they told me when you screw up, the entire set would be affected as the people are waiting for you to finish.”
The actor continued, “Everything is connected; this is not a joke and take it seriously. I think this is the first film of mine which changed me.”
Shriya Saran is currently seen on Disney+ Hotstar’s latest series, ‘Showtime.’ The series has been directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar.