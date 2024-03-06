Shriya Saran: Even Shah Rukh Khan Was An Outsider When He Entered The Industry

Actress Shriya Saran has given her two cents on the topic of nepotism and said that even Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was an outsider when he entered the industry.

Talking about the insider-outsider debate, Shriya said: “Everybody was an outsider once -- even Shahrukh Khan was an outsider when he entered the industry. Things are changing immensely now and it'll only keep changing as long as the debate is healthy.”